Her Husband Wants Them To Keep A Holiday Tradition Of Traveling On Christmas, But She Wants To Stay Home With Their Infant Instead

The holiday season can be stressful enough, but throw in a newborn, overseas travel, and a husband who’s attached to family traditions, and things get more than a little complicated.

This mom of a 5-month-old is hesitant to pack up and fly during RSV season, preferring to create new traditions at home.

Her husband, however, isn’t having it and thinks staying home will make Christmas miserable.

The details are below, so read on!

AITA for not travelling for Christmas with a baby? My side of the family doesn’t celebrate Christmas, my husband’s family does. We have been together for 7 years and apart from 2 years spent every Christmas at my ILs who live overseas, 1.5 hrs on the plane. It ends up being a whole day of travelling as we need to get trains and once we land it’s another 50 min car journey.

‘Tis the season for too much work.

Husband and I have our first baby who will be 5 months at Christmas. I was looking forward to creating our own traditions, and needless to say am hesitant to travel with a baby during RSV season, it’s not only the flight but also train rides and big family gatherings that will be crowded. My husband has really laid on the guilt. He asked me why I wanted to separate him from his family. That he wants to go see them, that it’s the only tradition they have etc etc. He thinks Christmas alone with me and the baby will be miserable, which is honestly so insulting.

Holly, jolly and such a snooze fest.

For the record, I am the only one in our relationship making an effort to decorate the house each year. I love cooking and I bake cookies every year before Christmas. At my IL’s the food isn’t great tbh, they don’t bake and they don’t like cooking plus we don’t eat meat, and each year my husband and I basically cook our own Christmas dinner at their house. We do play board games at theirs but otherwise they just sit and watch TV. It’s not my idea of Christmas and I want to start fun traditions now that I have a child of my own.

Deck those halls, girl.

Above everything I am sad my husband seems to view family time with his parents more important than time with me and our LO. He works a lot and we don’t have a lot uninterrupted family time just the three of us, which already caused issues. AITA?

It’s clear that this mom is seeking to create meaningful memories with her own little family, but her husband’s attachment to his family’s traditions is causing some friction.

Thoughts from Reddit?

This person says he doesn’t have his priorities straight.

This person says it’s the guilt tripping for her.

This person thinks he’s a total jerk, period.

Christmas with a baby? Sure.

But plane rides, train trips, and RSV?

That’s a whole other holiday story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.