Her Jerk Boyfriend Cheated On Her, So This Woman Gathered All His Belongings And Donated Them To Charity

Some people, especially when they’re in love, couldn’t recognize the red flags of the other person.

This young lady, for instance, took in her homeless boyfriend who was a military deserter.

Eventually, he cheated on her, but she still begged him to stay.

But after she got ahold of herself, she executed a revenge that made him flip out!

Read the story below for all the details!

Teenage break up When I was 16, I met an older guy through some friends of mine. Let’s call him Tom. He was 21, and had his own apartment.

This young lady and Tom dated for 2 years.

It was like we met, and instantly started dating (sleeping together). My parents weren’t a huge fan of him, but they are super liberal, and believe in letting their kids learn from their own decisions/mistakes. We dated for about 2 years on and off.

Tom was not the best boyfriend.

Tom worked odd jobs, but had barely graduated high school and was admittedly not very bright. In fact, he was kind of a jerk. He would call me names or make fun of me in front of his friends, or ignore me when I was upset. He also would talk to other girls without trying to hide it, but if I texted a guy from band class, then I was a slut. I liked him because I was dumb and 16, and, honestly, to my 16-year-old self, he was really good looking.

He joined the military, but went home and never came back.

Well, it seemed Tom had a secret. He had joined the national guard at 18, and after basic (or something), he got to go home for a short time because his mom was very sick. Well, I guess his mom recovered very quickly, but Tom never let the military know.

He became homeless, and she adopted him in her parents’ home.

Instead, he moved addresses and jobs often so the military couldn’t find him. Eventually, the janitorial company he worked found out he was a runaway, and fired him. So, Tom was homeless. Guess who convinced her parents to let him stay with them for a while? That’s right, me.

He did nothing but drink!

So I would get up, and go to my senior year of high school. My 23-year-old boyfriend would sleep all day, hide from my dad, and not do much but drink. This continued for a month or so.

He went to a friend’s house to attend a party.

One day, Tom asked me to drive him to a friend’s house, and said there was a party and he was going to stay in that town (about a 15-minute drive) for the night. I had school in the morning, and had known these friends for years so I said, “Bye, hunny,” and kissed him goodbye as he got out of my car. That is the last time I ever saw him in person.

He said he’d stay longer in the other town.

The next day, he said he was going to continue to drink, and stay in the other town with his friends. I was busy, so I just said whatever. It wasn’t like Tom would drink for 3 days straight then come home and crash.

Then, she received a call from a mutual friend, saying Tom was cheating on her.

Well, on the third day his best friend called me and said, “Tom is cheating on you.” “He met Jane at my house party the other night, and has been staying at her apartment even though she knows about you.” “He told me he wasn’t going to tell you, and see how long he could get away with it.” “But I knew I had to tell you because you don’t deserve that.”

She begged him to come back, but instead, he called her horrible names.

I was very upset. He was my first boyfriend, and he had broken my heart. I called Tom and begged him to come back, but he refused and said he was with Jane now. He said that I was insane, a tramp, and a head case, and that we “never really even dated.” That’s what he was telling that girl and her friends—that i just liked him but never dated him. I called the girl and tried to talk to her, but she just kept calling me pathetic and that I never dated Tom.

She realized that all of Tom’s belongings are with him.

Like I said, Tom lived with me. Everything he owned was at my parents’ house—from snowboards to books to all of his clothes to some furniture. Literally EVERYTHING this guy owned was at my house.

So, she devised a plan to get back at him.

When I was done being sad, I was mad. I called Tom on the fourth day, and told him that all of his things were on my porch and that he could come get them when I was at school. I said he had ONE DAY to get his stuff or it would be gone. He laughed at me, and said he would come get it soon.

She donated all of his stuff to Goodwill.

Well, I came home from school and it was all still there. So I loaded everything up—cleats, a stereo, clothes, I mean everything a person could own—into my car and brought it to goodwill. Took me and 2 workers about a half hour to unload it all. I think they thought someone died because they didn’t ask at all why all a person’s stuff would be donated.

When Tom found out, he went nuts!

The next day, Tom calls me and says he’s coming today and I better not start any drama because he was bringing Jane to help him get the stuff. I told him not to bother because I gave it all away. He flipped out and screamed, called me every name in the book and had his new GF come there ALONE to see if I was telling the truth. My dad told her to get the get out of his porch or he would kick her out himself.

He reported this to the police, but they said it was his fault.

Tom called the police, and they laughed at him. They knew he was 23, formerly AWOL from the army (he had been arrested several times), and staying with his 18-year-old GF (it’s a small town). They said if I told him to come get it and he didn’t, then it’s his fault.

He tried getting his things back from Goodwill, but they just laughed at him.

My friend that had called me originally was the one who drove Tom to Goodwill. They employees there also laughed at him, and wouldn’t give him anything. Tom was also super broke, so he couldn’t afford to buy anything back. The friend told me later that he had to act concerned while with Tom, but that it was one of the funniest and most pathetic things ever. He watched Tom beg Goodwill workers for his things back.

She learned that he was imprisoned yet again.

I never saw Tom again, but he later impregnated Jane twice. Then, she moved in with their kids into a battered women’s shelter temporarily, and then gave the kids to her mom. She then checked into a psych ward as a direct result of Tom’s abuse. Last I heard, he was in jail again.

Whoa! That was intense.

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this story.

This user shared their personal thoughts.

Hahaha! Hilarious comment.

This user thinks her parents are terrible.

People are calling out the parents!

Finally, this one thinks he deserved far worse.

Everything about this dude is wrong.

Glad she dodged that bullet!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.