He Bought Land That Had Been In A Family For Generations, But When He Put Cottages In His Family Became Furious With Him

A lot of the time, business is personal. It’s often not intentional and tends to make a lot of practical sense.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy to handle, though.

Keep reading to see why this new property owner is struggling with the ramifications of what they did.

AITA for buying a family’s hunting and play land and building on it A while back the company I worked for bought my contract out for a premium some issues at work happens. I was moved to work from home and it didn’t end and well. I guess they figured I was going to sue for harassment on the job. “I was” so they bought my contract out for a premium 25% over what it was worth. So I was left with an influx of cash and I decided it night be a good idea to invest.

Then hard choices come into play.

I did my research and settled on this property way up north it was a literal steal, huge property low cost. The only problem it was not zoned in a way I could build anything on. After months of petitioning the township and province “With the help of my lawyer friend” we got it zoned so we could build 12 cottages and a single family home. + An RV park. With quite a few concessions. I had to put up a spot for a restaurant/store that would be lease for 99 years to the township at $1 and I would only hire local workers. It went swimmingly all the septic tanks went in we got solar installed and the cottages and house were built “all in a way where it was ecologically sound and all the profits from every removed tree would be used to plant trees. Well the last of the construction was being finished I received a call that gunshots coming from the forest on my property. It was the old owners. We had them removed and they threw a fit about it being their hunting area since their great grandfather purchased the land. They were removed and we made sure to post no trespassing signs. It comes time to sell the property and I received correspondence through a lawyer that someone wants to buy one of the cottages. It was an all or nothing listing I posted. It was the old owners and of course I rejected the offer and they once again raised a fit that it’s not fair they weren’t able to build on the land that it’s there family’s land.

But it’s still uncomfortable.

I replied that it “was” but you sold it to me. So they offered to buy the land back for basically what I paid for it. Well that was a no. I just closed on the property and sold it for 10x my investment buying the land putting all the cottages and house in including the solar. I feel bad like part of me feels like I took there memories from the family and stomped on them but again I purchased the land as an investment. And now the land is a few weeks away from closing “The new owners are great an old couple and there adult children not the place and are going to run it as a business.” But again part of of feels like i am the bad guy from buying the land and taking the old owners hunting/play and memories away.

Here is what folks are saying.

It seems common sense to me.

They’re probably jealous and have entitlement issues.

And/or they oppose ownership of real estate for profit. A lot of people do.

Good explanation. I’m happy for them!

It’s like the opposite of Yellowstone.

I hope they don’t come back with a box of eggs.

Some people have a hard time letting go.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.