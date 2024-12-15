QuikTrip Customer Shared A Hack For The Store’s Pizza Boxes. – ‘Check it out. Isn’t that awesome? Look at that.’

Why isn’t this guy working for NASA…?

His name is Curtis and he posted a video on TikTok that blew a lot of minds because he showed viewers a nifty hack for reusing pizza boxes from QuikTrip.

Curtis showed viewers a QT pizza box and said that he thinks the box is “from the future.”

There were three leftover pieces of pizza in the box when Curtis opened the top.

He ripped the top off the box, and then he tore that piece in half.

He then tore that half into another half and said, “It becomes a plate.”

Curtis continued, “That’s not the most impressive part. Look at this.”

The bottom part of the box has more perforations on it. Ripping off portions from the sides, he creates a smaller rectangle-shaped pizza box. He is now able to close the lid. The new lid was formerly half of the bottom of the box.

Curtis said, “Check it out. Isn’t that awesome? Look at that.”

Check out his video.

@thecurtisshow QT pizza box is a game changer!!!! Also dont judge, I know its gas station pizza!! But it good! (; ♬ original sound – Curtis

