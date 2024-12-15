Grocery Picker Failed To Find Tortellini, So He Ordered Every Other Type Of Pasta In Sight To Satisfy His Wife’s Craving

It’s amazing how even the littlest things can set people off.

For example, the grocery store being out of your favorite pasta.

When the grocery picker couldn’t find the tortellini, this hungry man went to surprising lengths to get pasta on his plate.

Read on for this tale of petty revenge: foodie edition!

The tortellini Tiff I did not know how petty my brother could be until he quit smoking. He placed an order for grocery delivery and one of the items was tortellini.

But soon trouble struck.

The picker could not find the Frozen tortellini.

He was willing to make compromises.

My brother tried texting back and forth with the picker telling them pick any tortellini in the store: the dry, the frozen, whatever.

But alas, the tortellini evaded him.

He just needed some tortellini and the picker still said nope we don’t have any in the store. Cue gasket being blown.

This minor setback wasn’t going to stop him.

My brother proceeded to place another order for one of every tortellini and tortellini adjacent pasta the store had… He spent $150 on pasta to get his wife the tortellini she wanted.

Going cold turkey has someone a little on edge!

In the end, you have to wonder what this situation was really about.

Was his desire for tortellini that strong, or was it about control?

Either way, you have to hand it to his dedication.

