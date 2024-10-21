Her Sister Body-Shamed Her After She’d Agreed To Pay For Her Wedding Dress, So This Sister Is Done And Took Her Offer Back

Sibling relationships can be complicated, especially when you’re as different as night and day.
So, how would you feel if your sister asked you to help pay for her wedding dress, only to turn around and make fun of your body in front of everyone?
Would you let it go, knowing it’s just how she is?
Or would you feel hurt and refuse to help her?
In the following story, one sister finds herself in this exact situation.
Here’s how it went down.
AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress after she made fun of my body?
So, I (21F) have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister (26F).
We’re pretty different in a lot of ways – she’s always been super into fashion and makeup, while I’m more laid-back and focused on school and work.
Despite our differences, I thought we were at least civil until recently.
My sister is getting married next year and has been excited about finding the perfect wedding dress.
Here’s where it all started.
Since she’s trying to save money for other wedding costs, she asked if I’d help pay for her dress as a “sisterly gesture.”
I recently got a decent-paying job and was willing to help her out, even though I thought it was a weird request.
Fast forward to a few weeks ago.
We were at a family gathering, and I was wearing this dress I felt good in, but I’m not a size 2.
Out of nowhere, my sister made a snarky comment in front of everyone about how “brave” I was for wearing something so “tight.”
I was embarrassed but didn’t want to make a scene, so I let it slide.
The sister just couldn’t let it go.
Later that night, she made another comment, this time in private, about how she’d never wear something like that unless she lost weight.
I got upset and told her that what she said really hurt my feelings, but she brushed it off, saying she was “just being honest.”
Now, I don’t feel like helping her out with the wedding dress anymore.
Now, her sister and parents are making her feel worse.
I told her this, and she flipped out, calling me selfish and petty.
She says I’m “ruining her big day” over a joke and that it’s not fair for me to back out when I already agreed to help.
My parents say I should just let it go and help her since “that’s what sisters do,” but I feel like she crossed a line.
AITA?
Wow! If you don’t have anything nice to say, then you really shouldn’t say anything.
Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this issue.
Here’s a great way to turn her words around on her.
According to this person, she’s being bullied by her sister.
This commenter thinks the one getting married should buy her own dress.
Excellent points.
As the saying goes, “Treat others how you want to be treated.”
If the older sister wanted help, she should probably learn to be a little nicer.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Her Sister Body-Shamed Her After She’d Agreed To Pay For Her Wedding Dress, So This Sister Is Done And Took Her Offer Back
by Heather Hall
Sibling relationships can be complicated, especially when you’re as different as night and day.
So, how would you feel if your sister asked you to help pay for her wedding dress, only to turn around and make fun of your body in front of everyone?
Would you let it go, knowing it’s just how she is?
Or would you feel hurt and refuse to help her?
In the following story, one sister finds herself in this exact situation.
Here’s how it went down.
Here’s where it all started.
The sister just couldn’t let it go.
Now, her sister and parents are making her feel worse.
Wow! If you don’t have anything nice to say, then you really shouldn’t say anything.
Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit had to say about this issue.
Here’s a great way to turn her words around on her.
According to this person, she’s being bullied by her sister.
This commenter thinks the one getting married should buy her own dress.
Excellent points.
As the saying goes, “Treat others how you want to be treated.”
If the older sister wanted help, she should probably learn to be a little nicer.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bullying, picture, reddit, rude comments, sisters, top, wedding dress, weight
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.