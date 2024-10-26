October 26, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Here’s The Correct Way To Use A Cheese Grater… Because Most Of Us Have Been Doing It Wrong

by Matthew Gilligan

A woman named Therese shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something new that she learned…how to properly use a cheese grater.

In the video, Therese picked up a cheese grater and hit it onto a cutting board. She then turned the grater on its side instead of leaving it upright.

Therese then held the cheese grater with her right hand and grated the cheese.

It looked like Therese was kind of annoyed that she had only recently figured out this new hack.

Therese held up the grater and let the cheese fall onto the cutting board below.

It looks like a lot of us have been doing this the wrong way, huh…?

Take a look at her video to get the full scoop:

@thereseryan12

Did you know! #cheese #grater #tiktokviral #hack

♬ original sound – Therese Ryan

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

It’s never too late to learn something new…

