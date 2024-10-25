He’s Tired Of Doing Everything For Their Family, So He Told His Wife To Stop Having Friends Over All The Time

We all need a little escape from reality. Some time to unwind.

AITA for telling my wife her friends need to stop coming over so much? For the past few years my wife has had her friends over our house almost daily between 5pm to midnight or later. If they aren’t here, she’s on the phone with them.

I have known most of them for 20 years so I don’t dislike them or mind company being over occasionally/weekends, but now that we are in our early 40s I feel we need to focus mainly on the kids, us and the future. I see my friends rarely because they are all like me: they have wives, kids, jobs, and are being entrepreneurs so we don’t have hours to sit and chill like we used to. I can’t remember the last time me and my 2 best friends from college were all together and the last UFC fight was the first time I have been out in months. Before we had the last 2 kids we did a lot of entertaining at our house because it is quite large and in our late 20s and early 30s we were the only homeowners. But unlike her friends we are married and have 4 under 18, 2 who are under 6. Last year I took a promotion that pays more money, but now I don’t get off until midnight. We both work from home, but the issue has been the house schedule and dinner/bath/homework/bedtime being used as her personal entertainment window.

I get off work and then I’m looking at two small children who are wide awake plus an 11 year old. I also do most of the cooking, the grocery runs, I clean up, etc. The last time I said something like “Maybe we need to focus on the nighttime routine and stop having drinks on the porch/deck till 1am” she replied: “You’re trying to isolate me.” My wife has been out with her friends regularly, too, even overnight when a friend came to town. Last time I was gone overnight was 4 years ago when I sold an out of state rental property. I got left with 2 little kids, my oldest went to the grandparents. One of my friends called me and said he was invited out with them and when I didn’t appear he felt weird for even being there and left. So how is she “isolated?” AITA for saying to her that the nightly routine is more important than drinking Casamigos every day, watching social media videos and talking about people and events? That maybe we need to focus on getting another income stream since we are about to add a third child to the private school and activities bill, so we are not slaving through our 50s while welcoming grandkids and having to work all though our 60s to retire comfortably?

