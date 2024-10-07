His Brother Found Out His First Child Wasn’t Really His Biological Son, And Now He Doesn’t Want His Brother To Invite The Boy To His Wedding

Family drama can become even more dramatic when it comes to planning a wedding.

In today’s story, a groom wants to invite his nephew to his wedding, but his brother doesn’t want the nephew there – because he’s not his biological son.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for inviting my nephew to my wedding despite his estrangement from my brother? I (33M) am marrying my fiancé (37M) this winter. We’re putting together the guest list to send the invitations out and have run into an issue over my nephew and my brother. My brother (38M) was 18 when his girlfriend told him she was pregnant. They ended up moving in together and my brother decided to go to find work as a mechanic rather than go to college as he’d planned. My nephew was born a little while later. They got married when she told him she was pregnant with their second kid (15F) and then had two more, both 10M.

He is close to his brother’s kids.

Ever since my nephew was born, he’s been literally one of my favourite people. I babysat him plenty of times, same with my other niblings, and have spent my twenties as their guncle. My brother and me were close as kids, and I’ve been close with his kids as well.

HIs brother’s wife lied to him about being the father of their first child.

Five years ago, my brother found out my nephew wasn’t his. His now ex wife had been sleeping with someone else at the time and had suspected my oldest nephew wasn’t my brother’s since he was a little kid. They ended up getting a divorce, and my brother didn’t seek custody of my oldest nephew and said he didn’t want to see him. He told me that he needed time to process and would try to patch things up later. That idea was kind of ruined when my nephew turned up at my brother’s apartment begging to talk. It turned into an argument between them.

His brother completely cut ties with the boy who wasn’t really his child.

For context, our father had just passed a couple of months earlier. During the argument my nephew said something along the lines of “No wonder mom had a baby with somebody else. I bet grandpa hated you.” My brother cut things off then and there and has refused to see my nephew since. I stepped in as the main male figure in my nephew’s life, much as I dislike my ex-SIL. I even took him out for his 18th birthday and took him looking at universities and he now goes to my alma mater.

His brother doesn’t want the nephew at the wedding.

I asked my brother how he wants to handle the seating situation if they don’t want to be close together. My brother was angry I’d even invite my nephew after everything that happened. He said it’d be like inviting my ex-SIL, “he’s not family, he’s just the kid who disrespected our dad.” I said he’s being petty and childish taking the words of a scared and angry 14-year-old so personally. He was a kid who said something bad because his entire world was falling apart and the person he’d relied on for his whole life was suddenly pulling away. Instead of being understanding and doing family therapy or something like a grownup my brother decided to give adult weight to a teenager’s words and cut him off completely.

He doesn’t know whether or not to invite his nephew to the wedding.

My nephew has said he’s okay with not going if it’s causing an issue. I told him not to be ridiculous: he’s important to me and I want him there for when I marry my person. I told him he shouldn’t let my brother’s inability to let go be his problem. My fiance agrees with me. My mom and sister both say I need to see it from my brother’s perspective. I think he’s just being petty. AITA?

It’s really too bad the brother took his anger out on a kid instead of focusing on the real problem, his ex-wife.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader points out the nephew’s predicament.

Another reader encourages him to invite anyone he wants.

This reader thinks his brother might cut ties with him too.

This reader can see his side and the brother’s side.

This reader wants to know what the brother said to the nephew.

He really just has to invite whoever he wants.

And it definitely sounds like he wants to invite his nephew.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.