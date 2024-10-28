His Children’s Mother Wanted Them To Get Married And Adopt Her Siblings Who Were In Foster Care, But He Refused To Help Her With Any Of It

Life can throw you in the most unpredictable direction sometimes, and you have to step back and ask yourself if you’re ready for big next steps.

This man’s girlfriend (and the mother of his child) has siblings in bad foster care situations, but he doesn’t think he wants to adopt them with her.

Will their relationship survive?

Check out the details and see for yourself.

AITA for not helping my GF adopt/foster her siblings in bad foster care situations Eight years ago, when I was 18, I had lost my mom and two of my three siblings in a car accident. My oldest sibling (then 14M) was not in the car.

He wanted to be with his brother at any cost.

For a while, my brother was in foster care (albeit a good situation). I moved heaven and earth to get him with me as soon as possible. We received substantial life insurance proceeds and an even more substantial settlement (accident was caused by a truck driver). We also sold my mom’s home. With my half of the money, I bought a large home for my brother and I . The other half of the money is in a trust for my brother.

Things got bad after this…

A couple of years later, I got a casual hookup pregnant (“GF”). We ended up having identical twin boys. I was not interested in a romantic relationship, although excited to be a dad. She convinced me to try and make the relationship work “for the boys.” I agreed to try. She was making little money and couldn’t afford rent.

He still did everything he could.

So, I let her, with my brother’s permission, move into the house. She decided she wanted to stop working and stay home with the boys. I was against it. But, after reading up on the benefits for kids, I agreed. Here is where I might be the AH. Due to some bad circumstances, three years ago, two of my GF’s siblings ended up in foster care.

It gets tricky…

The situation is quite bad from what I was told. My GF understandably wants to adopt/foster them. But, given the living situation (she has no income, no ownership in the home, etc), she cannot do it on her own. So, either I would need to do it and/or we get married so we can do it together. I absolutely refuse.

He doesn’t want to take up someone else’s responsibility.

Look, I am willing to let the kids live here if she somehow could get approved on her own, but I would not do what she is asking. This has been an ongoing fight and she has called me an AH. She says I moved heaven and earth to get my brother out of a good foster family, and her siblings are going through hell and I won’t help. I said, I had a duty to my brother. While she has a duty to her siblings, I do not have a duty to them.

He isn’t sure if he’s taking the right decision.

Our mutual are pretty divided and she knows my main account. So, I am here to get more perspectives. AITA

That might be a tough situation to deal with!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say.

That’s right! This user talks logically!

That makes sense, this user has in important question!

This person knows exactly what the guy should do.

This person stands with the guy and his stance.

This user suggests the girl gets a job!

That’s a lot of commentators siding with the guy.

Maybe his girlfriend needs to rethink her choices here.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.