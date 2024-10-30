Entitled Brother Demanded He Let Him Live in His New House, But He Was Adamant It Wasn’t A Good Idea

Let’s face the fact: some people just never grow up.

My entitled brother threw a massive fit, just because he was mad I bought a house. “I suddenly became a homeowner some time ago because friend of mine’s grandfather was moving to Florida. And his house was ripe for picking. I knew the old man well. RIP, he passed a few months later from a sudden stroke. Anyway, he offered the house and property to me for 200K. I practically ran to the bank to apply for the loan. The house is a manufactured home from the ’80s.

But it was remodeled repeatedly by the former owner, and has a separate garage building. The home and property could have gone for more. But he offered the house to me because he knew I’d take care of it. I had 30K saved that made a good down payment. And I was happy to leave my apartment. I’d wanted to eventually move out of there after what my cheating ex did anyway. But that’s a story for another time.

As for my brother. Well he went bonkers when he found out I bought a house. He had this repeated history of copycatting me for the past decade. But this… There was no way in hell he could copycat buying a house with his terrible credit and inconsistent income. And he got in an argument with me over how I was just trying to make him look bad by doing something he couldn’t. No, I just wanted a house. And the price was too good to refuse. Then he told me I should have turned it down because…(He had no good reason) I could practically see his screws getting looser with every dumb excuse he made as to why I shouldn’t have done it.

But I pointed out all those excuses were just because I did something he currently can’t. And when I bought the house, it had nothing to do with him. I just wanted to be a homeowner for the security and extra space. I finally don’t have to store my camper at my parents’ house. And I have a garage that I can store stuff and tinker in. I bought a camping cot, he bought a camping cot, went to the gym, he went to the gym, bought good booze, he bought good booze (Or stole it from me), I bought a new TV, be bought a new TV, I bought a truck, he bought a truck, I bought a camper, he bought a camper. I bought a used portable DVD player, he bought a used portable DVD player, I went camping in a specific place, he went camping in that specific place, I bought a house, he… (404 Error! Insert tea kettle noises and Benny Hill chase).

He also acted like a complete child toward me when he built his Mini-Ram thing. He actually confronted me and said it was keweler than my boring Tundra, because it was something original. I swear, he did the dumbest mods to that vehicle. Like putting twist studs in the suspension coils to raise the ride height. Well after weeks of openly fuming about me being a homeowner, my brother suddenly acted like he had another brilliant idea. He wanted to move in with me. I laughed at him. Then he ended up demanding I rent one of my rooms to him. And for only $200 a month (Utilities included) because he shouldn’t have to pay any more than that since we’re family. He flipped his lid when I said hell no! Then he got our parents involved again. Only this time they actually sided with him at first. Though it was mainly our mother. She and my brother showed up demanding I let my brother move in. And my brother had a dumb grin on his face that I could tell he was thinking he was getting his way thanks to mommy dearest.

I said “HELL NO!” to both their faces, and my mother cried that I was using foul language to her and being a jerk when I had the space now. I called my dad, and he told my mom that he’d warned her I wouldn’t do it. And to leave me the hell alone. Mom whined my brother was living out of his camper next to a shabby house he was renting space from. I said that wasn’t my problem to fix. And my brother has proven countless times that he cannot be trusted. My brother was fuming to the point of being red with veins popping out. My mom tried one more time to convince me with tears. And that just made me angrier.

I went on a rant that was something like this. Bro can’t buy a house, so he wanted to invade mine. I refuse to ever live with my brother again. I would sooner live in the woods without electricity than with him. He’s intentionally irritating as all hell. And if I had him as a roommate, I just knew he’d steal my booze, take my stuff, and invade my privacy non-stop. Not HAPPENING! No matter how many tears mom tries using on me. My mom broke down and finally conceded she’d never convince me after that rant. And she had to take my brother by the hand and leave with him because he initially refused to go, and kept begging her to turn back and make me let him move in. And then I yelled to him that it was a laugh that he called me a mama’s boy before. Because he’d become exactly that. And this was just like the time he tried to get our mother to make me trade vehicles with him because he felt ashamed to be driving a minivan. He yanked away from mom, then told me to go **** myself and the horse I rode in on. I laughed and pointed out I didn’t ride in on anything, because I was already home. But his rattlecan horse was waiting for him in the driveway. He flipped his lid again, and looked like his head was going to explode. But mom got in front of him, and told him to just go. Then he drove off in his rattlecan Silverado without her. He’d driven her there. And then I had to take her home.

While taking her home, I made things very clear with my mother over why I could never trust my brother again. And his life was not my burden to bear. And then told her how little my brother was offering for rent anyway. Which he’d conveniently not told her. Then I later rented that same room to one of my best friends for $600 a month, and he pays for utilities. The other two rooms are my bedroom and a home office. There’s an extra room in the separate garage too. So my mother tried to make me let my brother live in the garage instead. There’s enough room in it’s storage room for a bedroom. Again I said hell no. And that’s since been turned into another friend’s rented room with a bit of a plywood remodel. Yeah, I kinda rented both the spare bedroom and garage room out to friends out of spite. But I wasn’t letting my brother live with me in any capacity! My brother later ended up having a complete meltdown in front of our parents over how he’s the older brother. He should be the one who owns a house first. He’s supposed to be successful, and I’m supposed to be the big loser in his shadow. Our dad poked him with his cane and told him that’s not how life works, and they had a big argument. They told him to get out and not come back until he’s cooled off and learned that he’s just being a pointlessly jealous jerk.”

