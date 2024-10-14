His “Friend” Kept Stealing His Lunch, So He Enlisted His Mom To Make The Friend Think About What He’d Done

Some thieves need to be dealt with swiftly and harshly…no doubt about it.

“Friend” kept stealing my lunch. “This happened in 9th grade (I’m now 21). I had a friend and we will call him Bob. Me and Bob played basketball all throughout middle school and became pretty good friends, my mom and his mom got along great and would get drinks together etc. In 9th grade I was fortunate enough to have my mom pack me a lunch every day so I didn’t have to eat and spend money on my school’s nasty food. I had study hall with Bob right before lunch so I would usually snack on some chips or something since I would usually be getting hungry around then.

One day I went to the bathroom and when I got back Bob was eating one of my sandwiches. I got mad and basically told him to leave my food alone, well he wasn’t scared or worried because I was 5 feet tall and like 100 lbs whole he was 6’2″ and about 250 lbs. I let this go on for a few weeks until I couldn’t take it anymore. Plotting revenge: I eventually told my mom what Bob had been doing and that I wanted revenge but didn’t know what to do, one thing I did know is that he didn’t like mayonnaise.

My mom, being the genius that she is brought up the idea of making 3 sandwiches for my lunch, 2 with cheese, Turkey, and mayo and the other 1 with just peanut butter and jelly and a special ingredient… 3 Laxatives. Revenge: The next day in study hall I went to the computer lab to work on homework and left my bag with my lunch in the classroom. I came back at the end of class and checked the lunch, sure enough the PB&J was gone. Lunch starts, hes nowhere to be found. After about 20 minutes he shows up to our lunch table complaining about how he has the runs and wasn’t sure why because all he had eaten that day was “my sandwich he stole while I was at the computer lab”. I looked at him, smiled and winked and told him not to touch my food again. He never did.

