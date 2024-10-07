His Girlfriend Let Her Friend Stay At Their Place Without His Consent And Was A Terrible House Guest, So He Kicked Her Out

When you live with someone, a lot of your life can affect that person.

So it’s important to set boundaries and require consent to make sure you both have what you need.

That’s not what happened in this story.

See if you agree with how this boyfriend handled it.

AITA for telling my partner’s friend to leave? One of my girlfriend’s best friends recently found out her boyfriend was cheating on her and asked my girlfriend if she could stay with us. I had never even met this friend before and we don’t have a spare bed, but my girlfriend said she could stay on the sofa without even talking to me about it.

Things went downhill from there.

The following morning my girlfriend told me I couldn’t go in the living room until her friend woke up. Her friend didn’t get up until 12pm so I was kicked out of my own living room all morning. The same thing happened for the next three days and her friend just started leaving clothes on the floor and just around the apartment.

So he took extreme measures.

I told her friend that I’m sorry for what she’s going through but she will need to leave. She packed her things up and left and now my partner said I’ve been needlessly cruel and heartless, I pointed out I shouldn’t be kicked out of rooms in my own apartment and shouldn’t be finding her friends clothes all over the place. AITA for telling my partners friend to leave?

Here is what folks are saying.

