His Sister Kicked Him Off The Computer While He Was Gaming, So He Messed Up Her Fan Fiction Story To Get Revenge

A shared computer is always difficult to manage between siblings.

While it’s his turn to use the computer, this boy was kicked off by his sister.

So to get back at her, he messed up her fan fiction story.

Read the full story below!

I got revenge on my sister. So, we have a family computer. My sister and I are the only ones that use it, as other family members have their own computers. Now, I LOVE playing games. But my sister is big on Tumblr and musicals, to the point that she writes fanfic.

This boy’s sister would always take over the computer while he is playing.

That’s where things get crazy. While I’m happily and calmly playing something like TF2 or Fortnite, she kicks me off to write fanfic, and our mom supports that.

So, he planned to get back at her.

Now for revenge. It’s not uncommon she goes to the bathroom. With MS Word open, you can see where I’m going with this. I hop on and go a chapter or two back, and rewrite 3 paragraphs. All stuff like: “She fought the mutated lemon with the power of potatoes. The potato meme is crowned king once more!”

He loved the result!

Day’s later, I was on my Xbox One playing Red Dead Redemption II. I overheard my sister saying to my mom, “Ever since I released my new chapter, I’ve been getting comments saying it was funny! I made it the most non-comical thing ever!” I smiled a looooooooooooooong time.

