Homeowner Constantly Complained About The Construction Noise In His Neighborhood, So This Worker Decided To Construct A 5G Tower Right In Front Of His House

If you do not like the community you live in, would you move out or complain daily?

This construction worker shares a story about a homeowner who wouldn’t stop complaining about everything they were doing.

Everything was a nuisance, from streetlights to generators to the construction noise.

So, to get back at him, he decided to install another infrastructure right in front of the homeowner’s house.

Read the full story below.

Homeowner got what was coming to him after daily harassment I worked an engineering/construction job last year for a home builder. We had to deal with a bunch of 5g anti-vaxxer health nuts moving in to one of our neighborhoods. They had constant complaints about the construction, the noise, the debris. Which made no sense because they chose to move into the neighborhood before construction was completed.

This man mentioned the homeowner who would harass them daily.

One man in particular would harass us daily. Complaining about the streetlights being too bright (they weren’t). And about a generator we had running about a block away from him to power the site temporarily, until we had the infrastructure in.

He would complain about different things.

The complaints ranged from the generator was damaging his hearing (thing was almost completely silent). Or that the fumes from the generator were coming into his house and causing him and his kids to have stunted development. They would come up with stuff that made little to no sense.

He even involved the city mayor.

It escalated to the point where he got the city and the mayor involved. We got sued, so we gave in to his requests and moved the generator to an inconvenient location. And had to take the time and money to rewire to be able to power the areas needed. This was including important stuff like the streetlights.

They were seriously annoyed with him.

We had to leave off for a couple nights until the move was complete. And you guessed it, he would call to complain. The nerve of this man.

So, here’s how they’d get back at him…

So, here comes the revenge. We received an order from the city to install a 5G tower on site to improve cellular connection. Because the area we were in had pretty bad service.

They installed the 5G tower right in front of his house!

Since my team and I were in charge of creating the plans to install the infrastructure, guess where we all simultaneously agreed to put the tower. Right smack dab in front of the angry man’s house. We thought this was incredibly hilarious, and couldn’t stop laughing every time he would call freaking out while the tower was being constructed.

He moved out soon after.

It got to the point where he tried to file another lawsuit, got laughed away, and within a week, we never heard from them again. He moved out faster than the wind.

