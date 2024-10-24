Husband Loves Giving Money To Charities, But It Drives His Wife Crazy And They Get A Divorce. So He Keeps Doing It Anyway, And Gives Her Email Address So She’ll Be Notified When He Makes Each Donation.

Most people probably think of giving to charity as a good thing.

Thank you for your donation My ex wife had/probably still has, this irrational hatred for charity giving. Like my employer had a program where you give a portion of your wage to any or all of a long list of charities. Think like you pick $X per pay, then you select any number of recipients from a huge list. You get the tax deduction, they take care of administrative costs. I did it and never thought about it again, it was something like $50 a month going to blind people, street kids, women’s shelters, a local museum, etc.

When she found out she was livid. Like threatened me with a knife livid. And we were far from broke, it was a great job, we owned a house, living the good life.

Years later we divorce, it’s gross. Like the worst divorce story anyone I know has ever heard in real life.

Anyway, I’m not at that employer anymore but still give to charities as I feel like. When I do, I don’t really care about the tax receipt, so I put her email address in it.

So every month or so she gets an email thanking her for her donation to … Wikipedia, or whatever else. She particularly hates paying for Wikipedia, but I tend to choose ones I know for sure she’d hate the most. Sick kids. She’s really a horrible person. Best part, she can’t even claim the deductions because 1) they’re still in my name and 2) she lives in a different country now. You can’t claim Canadian Charities on US tax returns. Anyway, I think I’m funny.

