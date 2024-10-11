October 11, 2024 at 11:48 am

‘It feels hypocritical.’ – Chick-fil-A Customer Saw Construction Workers There On A Sunday And Offers Criticism Due To The Company’s Beliefs

by Matthew Gilligan

Hmmm, that’s odd…

A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and pointed out something curious that she witnessed while driving.

In case you didn’t know it, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays because of the company’s religious views, so Emily found it interesting that construction workers were at the eatery on a Sunday.

Emily said, “So, Chick-fil-A doesn’t want their team workers working on a Sunday for worship but construction workers can?”

Emily’s text overlay reads, “it feels yucky to me” and she added in her comments that “it feels hypocritical.”

Here’s the video.

@momtotheharrisonbrothers

It feels hypocritical 😬 #chickfila #lordschicken #sahm #justjoking

♬ original sound – Emily * Homeschooling SAHM

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Seems a bit hypocritical, doesn’t it?

