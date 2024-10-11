‘It feels hypocritical.’ – Chick-fil-A Customer Saw Construction Workers There On A Sunday And Offers Criticism Due To The Company’s Beliefs
Hmmm, that’s odd…
A woman named Emily posted a video on TikTok and pointed out something curious that she witnessed while driving.
In case you didn’t know it, Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays because of the company’s religious views, so Emily found it interesting that construction workers were at the eatery on a Sunday.
Emily said, “So, Chick-fil-A doesn’t want their team workers working on a Sunday for worship but construction workers can?”
Emily’s text overlay reads, “it feels yucky to me” and she added in her comments that “it feels hypocritical.”
Here’s the video.
@momtotheharrisonbrothers
It feels hypocritical 😬 #chickfila #lordschicken #sahm #justjoking
Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.
This viewer chimed in.
Another viewer spoke up.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
Seems a bit hypocritical, doesn’t it?
