‘Kia, you need to make this right.’ – After Purchasing A Brand New Kia Telluride, This Car Buyer Has Had Nothing But Trouble And Can’t Get The Help She Needs

Buying a new vehicle can be really exciting, and having all the latest technologies in your vehicle is a lot of fun.

After TikToker @lyssnicole_ bought a brand new Kia Telluride, however, she experienced nothing but trouble and Kia wasn’t helping her.

She starts off her video saying, “Hi Kia. I’m joining the other hundreds of people that are making videos about you because I don’t know what else to do.”

She certainly sounds frustrated, and once you listen to her story, it is easy to see why. She continues, “In November of 2023 a recall went out, which I get it, technology in new cars is not the best. They couldn’t get me in until January…” She goes on, “I brought my car in on January 4th for the recall and I was also having an issue with my passenger front tire losing air. Also, got the 7500 mile service done, which includes rotating and balancing tires.”

On this visit, she was told that there was something wrong with the tire and she needed to buy a new one. Wow! That is basically a new tire and she is already replacing it.

After she thought she was set with a new tire, the next issue starts, “Fast forward to May, we get another recall. This recall is a little bit major. There’s two recalls. One of the recalls is your car moving unnecessarily when parked. They couldn’t get me in until July 18th.”

What? This is a major safety issue and they can’t fix it for two months? They also didn’t have any loaner cars to give her so she had to drive unsafely or not at all.

She went through several more issues, and even had proof that her dealership was lying to her about some of the work they did, and as of today, she still doesn’t have a vehicle that is working as it should. She wraps up the video saying, “You really think I’m going to trust a Kia after this? **** no, Kia you need to make this right.”

Wow, what a nightmare this woman is going through.

I hope this video with hundreds of thousands of views helps her to get some sort of fix for this.

You will definitely want to watch the full video, it is very frustrating.

Now let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Who would buy a Kia after seeing something like this.

