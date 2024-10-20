Kid Gets Hit With A Game Boy In A Very Sensitive Spot By His Sibling, So He Plots A Stinging Revenge

Sibling rivalry can be fierce, especially when things get physical.

Manipulative, childhood revenge and some of the best acting I’ve ever pulled off When I was 10, my older sister and I would bicker and fight like little monsters. Sometimes the fights were just yelling and screaming, other times things got a little more violent. My sister, who was 11 when this story happened, was much taller and stronger than I was, and as a result, she would beat me when we fought. My hatred and loathing toward her grew with every fight until one incident pushed me over the top.

The incident that sparked my hatred-fueled revenge was a fight that ended in her throwing a Game Boy Advance SP at me as hard as she could. The corner of the Game Boy hit me square in the family jewels. As a kid, this was the single most painful thing I had ever experienced, and I ended up curling in a ball and crying for quite some time. At this point, I could have gone running to my mom and tattle on my sister, but I wanted blood. I wanted her to feel pain like the pain she caused me, and I wanted to get away with it. Being the malicious little brat that I was, I devised what I considered to be the perfect plan.

I was going to shoot her in the keester with my airsoft BB gun and then convince her to shoot me back rather than telling Mom. Sounds pretty much like petty revenge, but I had a trick up my sleeve. The next day, I grabbed my airsoft gun and shot myself in the shoe with it to make sure it wouldn’t puncture her skin and cause a real injury.

After that, I simply walked up behind her and shot her in the butt. She screamed and cried and cursed me out. She started yelling that she was going to tell Mom and I was going to have my BB gun taken away for good. I begged her not to tell Mom, “Just shoot me back. I’ll even let you shoot me on bare skin!” She took the bait and agreed. I told her I would load the BB gun for her so all she had to do was pull the trigger.

When I cocked it back, I flicked the BB out of the chamber without her noticing and handed her the gun. I then pulled up my shirt and waited for her to shoot. When she did, I put on the best acting performance of my life. I jumped, let out a fake yelp, and screamed about how much it hurt. It was beautiful, and she believed every moment of it. It took everything I had not to smirk as she walked away with this grin on her face like she got the best of me.

Ten years later, we are best pals now. Just last year, I decided to tell her and my mom the truth behind that story. Her reaction was priceless as if I had taken away this little victory from her. She even laughed about being half-tempted to buy an airsoft gun just to shoot me back for real this time. My mom, on the other hand, was mortified at how much of a vindictive little brat I was.

