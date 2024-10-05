Man Refuses To Pick Up Sister From The Airport Because It’s A Three Hour Drive, But Now Is Being Guilt-Tripped By Family Other Members To Do It Anyway

Picking a loved one from the airport can be a fun experience, but probably not if it’s a 3-hour round drive and the person has a history of refusing to help with the gas money.

AITA for refusing to pick up my sister from the airport? My sister lives out of state. She’s flying in to visit my parents who live near me. The airport is a ~3 hour round trip. I’ve had issues with the drive in the past and made it clear to my sister in past years that I would not pick her up in the future. Still, she asked me to pick her up and I said no. However, I did offer to pick her up at the airport shuttle drop-off near my house and to help her return a rental car if she wanted to go with that option instead.

Then, a few days after telling my sister no, my mother asked me why I wouldn’t pick up my sister, and a few days after that our other sibling also confronted me. I feel like I’m being guilt-tripped over this. Clearly my sister is talking to my other family members behind my back, trying to manipulate them into trying to help her convince me to pick her up from the airport. It’s driving me a little crazy.

Background info: On one occasion several years ago when I was picking my sister up from the airport she had agreed to give me gas money – then she didn’t. On another occasion, I got a speeding ticket while making the drive. Basically it’s become an annoying ordeal. My sister is wealthy enough to be able to easily afford a rental car or shuttle fare. Although I will be happy to see her (it’s not like we hate each other), I did not invite her, nor was I involved in any of the planning process of her trip. AITA?

