Man With An Upset Stomach Sees An Interviewer In The Bathroom Who Did Him Wrong, So He Goes Into The Stall Next To Him And Doesn’t Hold Back

Everyone knows public restrooms leave a lot to be desired when it comes to privacy.

But no one expects to end up next to the person who screwed you out of a job.

When this man found himself in that very position, he knew his upset stomach was about to deliver the perfect form of petty revenge.

You’re going to want to read on for this one.

Ran into the guy who didn’t give me a job I wanted a few weeks later in the bathroom. I had just gone to Chipotle for lunch, so I closed myself in a stall. I knew I had to go pretty bad.

But then he saw a familiar face.

Just as I was about to sit down, I saw through the crack in the door the douche that interviewed me a few weeks before who led me to believe I would be getting a promotion and moving out of my department. He went to the stall on the end.

It’s time to release all that frustration… literally.

As soon as I heard his stall door close and him sit down I unleashed the sheer fury of Chipotle in that porcelain bowl along with loud booming toilet farts. It was truly a terrible onslaught of sound and smell.

The other guy definitely noticed.

I heard him go “UGHHHHH!” I finished my business and rushed out after washing my hands and left him there in the reek.

That’s one way to get payback.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter jokes he could have tried for the job one last time.

He could have taken this smelly revenge one step further.

Public restrooms: Yet another thing America is behind on.

Luckily he made a beeline out of there so he couldn’t be identified.

The true stench of revenge lingered long after he was done.

He walked out of the stall feeling lighter in more ways than one.

