Millennial Says ‘Quiet Nourishing’ Upsets Employers, The Phenomenon Of People Taking A Half Hour Lunch Break

People have been advocating for better worker conditions for centuries.

A lot of things have improved and we have safety laws now. But many people still have difficulty getting time for lunch.

TikToker @green.meggs.and.ham says “Apparently employers are not happy” about people taking a lunch break.

There is a huge social justice movement to try to change these things.

There are also millennials like Meg who have used their personal platform to share what life is like with a less than stellar employer.

She posted a simple, straightforward video about it and it has gone viral.

There is no dialogue, just a large paragraph of overlay text. It includes the phrase “entitled millennials” to describe the attitude from employers.

“Millennials are now engaging in behavior known as ‘quiet nourishing,'” her text continues. “Where they take 30 minutes to an hour out of their work day to eat.”

The text stays up over a selfie video of her looking into her phone camera while she is walking through Walmart.

At the end of the video she finally changes her facial expression and it’s a goofy frown.

Perhaps she is sarcastically sympathizing with employers.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s almost like they’re goading people into quitting.

It definitely seems that way!

You have to do what you have to do. But how sad.

Not just time off for lunch, but being paid for it? I think employers would abuse this.

That’s good to hear. Now I want McDonald’s fries.

So happy I freelance.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.