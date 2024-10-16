October 15, 2024 at 8:42 pm

Mom Reviewed The $50 Big Box From Whataburger That She Bought For Her Family. – ‘I think it’s super convenient for large families.’

Whataburger fast food joints are a staple all over Texas and a mom named Mandy shared a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her experience buying one of the company’s Big Box deal from a location in San Antonio.

The Big Box comes with 10 hamburgers, toppings, and condiments.

Mandy said, “I needed all of the food for my large family. I think it’s super convenient for large families, birthdays, or even little parties.

Mandy added, “It comes with everything in it. It’s great. I would buy it again for sure.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer isn’t a huge fan…

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That’s a lot of food!

