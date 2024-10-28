Mother’s Affair Leads To A Half-Sister And Divorce, But This Teen Refuses To Take On A Parental Role In The Wake Of The Fallout

When parents’ mistakes affect their children, it’s not always easy to forgive and forget, and it can be impossible to move on.

So, how would you feel if your mom expected you to step up as a father figure for your half-sister, especially when her actions are what tore the family apart?

Would you oblige?

Or would you refuse because it’s not your place?

In the following story, one teenager finds himself in this very situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my mom I won’t let her turn me into my half sister’s dad because she’s a cheater? My dad left my mom when I (15M) was 10 because my mom cheated, and dad found out my half-sister, who was 2 months old at the time, wasn’t his. He did a DNA test to check btw. My parents fought a lot about Dad leaving, and when he was doing divorce stuff, he asked to be taken off my half-sister’s birth certificate. They fought in court about my dad wanting to sever ties with my half-sister. Mom wanted him to take care of both of us. He only wanted me. Dad won. My parents have 50/50 custody of me. My mom doesn’t know who my half-sister’s dad is. I heard her admit she cheated a lot and had one-night stands with guys she didn’t even know the name of.

Now, the father and son have negative feelings about the whole situation.

It broke my dad because I had another sister who was stillborn when I was like 6, and Dad questioned whether she was his or whether he grieved for another man’s kid. I heard them argue about this stuff at the time. I’d rather live with my dad. I hate my mom for destroying our family. I hate her for having a kid with someone else. But I also hate her because she tries to get me to make up for my half-sister not having a dad. She’s always asking me to take more of an interest in my half-sister, not to say half, and to be the male role model she needs.

Frustrated, he told his mom exactly what he thought.

She also told me I could talk to Dad about how unfair it is that he loved her for two months and then abandoned her and that he was wrong. She told me he did a DNA test on me so maybe he would have left me too and didn’t I think that would be wrong after 10 years so why isn’t it wrong that he did it to my half sister. Before I left for my dad’s house, Mom and I got into a fight. I told her I won’t let her turn me into my half-sister’s dad because she’s a cheater. Mom yelled at me, and she sent me dozens of texts since Friday night demanding I apologize and do better and saying I’m taking marriage issues out on her and my half-sister. AITA?

Wow! What a terrible situation to put your teenager in.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer him.

