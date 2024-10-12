Nosy Colleague Kept Asking What Was Wrong With Her When She Was Sick, So She Finally Told Her Colleague The Turth But Regretted The Honesty Right Away

The most annoying people are the ones who wouldn’t take a hint and keep meddling in your business.

AITA for trying to avoid telling my coworker I’m on my period when she asked why I was uncomfortable I (20f) was working a long shift and I was having some cramps. I was visibly uncomfortable, and my coworker Dina saw me hold my hands to my stomach. She asked me what’s wrong.

I just said “just a stomachache.” Dina didn’t accept that explanation and said “No really, what’s wrong?” to press me further. I said something along the lines of I’m not feeling that well.

Dina kept on pressing and it’s clear she was trying to coax the real answer out of me. I was getting annoyed and kept saying various versions of I’m not feeling well until I finally just said it was my period. Some necessary context, I used to be open about it but I’ve found that I get grossed out/icked out reactions from people if I just say the word “period”.

I would never describe it in gruesome detail and I only ever spoke about it if someone asked first, but simply just saying “I’m on my period” has elicited disgusted reactions. So now I just avoid saying it altogether. I obviously don’t agree with how periods are treated as shameful in general but of course I understand that some people are simply uncomfortable with discussing that. And honestly I also don’t want people to be disgusted by me so I always just find some excuse when asked about it.

Anyway, Dina was not happy about this and said “you can just SAY it’s a period, it’s not something to hide” and started going on a long rant about how I’m stigmatizing periods etc etc. Which I agree that periods are too stigmatized in general but in that specific moment I honestly didn’t want to risk eliciting another disgusted reaction like I’m used to.

I guess it doesn’t work either way because I still got a disgusted reaction, just for a different reason. damn. Am I really stigmatizing periods because I didn’t want to tell her I was on my period? AITA?

