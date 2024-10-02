Physical Therapist Offered Advice About A Helpful Item Caregivers Should Have. – ‘Something I wish more clients and caregivers knew about.’

I think everyone needs to pay attention to this story, even if they’re not a professional caregiver.

A physical therapist named Breanna posted a video on TikTok and encouraged people who work in the care industry to buy a specific item to help them out.

Breanna told viewers, “The car cane is a game changer. Something I wish more clients and caregivers knew about.”

Breanna showed viewers how people can use car canes for assistance and wrote in the video’s caption, “To purchase, go to our Equipment Store… Just had a recent surgery? New onset of pain? Or had a decline in mobility and balance? Still struggling? Reach out today to see how we can help.”

She also noted, “Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Consult your doctor if you are having pain or mobility limitations.”

