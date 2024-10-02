October 2, 2024 at 3:46 am

Physical Therapist Offered Advice About A Helpful Item Caregivers Should Have. – ‘Something I wish more clients and caregivers knew about.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I think everyone needs to pay attention to this story, even if they’re not a professional caregiver.

A physical therapist named Breanna posted a video on TikTok and encouraged people who work in the care industry to buy a specific item to help them out.

Breanna told viewers, “The car cane is a game changer. Something I wish more clients and caregivers knew about.”

Breanna showed viewers how people can use car canes for assistance and wrote in the video’s caption, “To purchase, go to our Equipment Store… Just had a recent surgery? New onset of pain? Or had a decline in mobility and balance? Still struggling? Reach out today to see how we can help.”

She also noted, “Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Consult your doctor if you are having pain or mobility limitations.”

Check out the video.

@viptherapy

Something I wish more caregivers knew about as a PT! The car cane is a game changer. To purchase go to our Equipment Store: http://www.vipseniorcarespecialists.com/equipment Just had a recent surgery? New onset of pain? Or had a decline in mobility and balance? Still struggling? Reach out today to see how we can help. 567-454-1046 or http://www.vipseniorcarespecialists.com Disclaimer: this is not medical advice. Consult your doctor if you are having pain or mobility limitations. #caregiver #caregivers #caregiversupport #caregivertips #healthcare #health #healthcareworkers #pain #geriatrics #falls #fallprevention #parkinsons #rollingwalker #stairs #dementia #homecare #homehealth #wellness #stna #cna #nurse #surgery #physicaltherapy #physicaltherapist #physicaltherapyassistant #physicaltherapystudent #seniors #seniorcitizens #seniorcare #seniorcaregiver #seniorliving @lynlemon361

♬ original sound – Breanna PT

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual is on board with this idea.

Good to know!

