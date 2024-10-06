She Moved In With Her Sister To Be Closer To Her Job, But When She Refuses To Drop Work To Pick Up Her Sick Niece, Tensions Between Them Rise

Doing favors is good unless you start expecting people to return them

And those favors can get really tricky when family is involved.

This girl let her sister stay at her place but expected to help around with almost everything in the house.

Find out how things got bitter between the two sisters.

AITA for telling my sister that it’s implied that she’d have to pitch in around the house she’s staying in rent free? I 29F inherited a house from my maternal grandma. It’s near the city, so I can get to work and it’s big enough for me, my two kids and my husband.

They knew they hit a jackpot with the inherited house.

Even on our two salaries, my husband and I wouldn’t ever be able to afford a home like this, even though we are pretty frugal and have savings. The housing market is tough, and we were extremely fortunate.

My half sister Ella 25F from my dad and I are very close, and she landed a new job in the city center. On her salary, she can’t afford to rent a place in the city center area, and living on the outskirts and paying for a train there and back isn’t cost effective. She asked me if she could move in, as this was her dream industry and although the pay wasn’t great it was for experience and once she’d saved enough she could get on her own feet.

She allowed Ella to move in and made certain arrangements.

Ella got laid off around Christmas, and had been trying really hard to find work, so I offered her the guest bedroom. She said she’d help around the house. She’s been here a month, and been busy with her new job. I’ve asked her occasionally to help out- make dinner or put the kids to bed if me and my husband are running late and it’s been fine so far.

She expected way too much from Ella.

I asked her on her on her WFH day to pick up my youngest from school as the nurse said she was sick. I couldn’t reach my husband, there was major train delays on so it would take me at least an hour and my house is a 5 minute walk from my kids school. Ella texted me back to say that she was working but she’ll try and pick up her niece when her meeting finished.

Ella was busy and couldn’t pick the daughter up.

I got upset- my daughter was sick and Ella said she would try and pick up her after her meeting. I called her to tell her boss that she needed 20 minutes to pick up her niece after a family emergency, and then she could continue. Ella argues that she still had to work for the rest of the day and she didn’t have to time to babysit her niece.

Ella argued she was in town to work and not help around the house.

I told her that I expected her to help around the house when she moved in, and she said that she wasn’t free labor. There’s tension in the house now, and I wanted a second opinion.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks.

This user wants the girl to understand her sister’s work dynamics.

Agreed! This girl has to let her sister excel in her career!

This user blames the girl for expecting too much from her struggling sister.

This person thinks this girl is insane for calling the boss!

This person has an opposing view on the situation.

This couple was clearly managing house and kids before the sister arrived so why are they expecting so much from her?

