Drive-Thru Customer Was Shortchanged By The Same Employee Twice, So She Took Her Complaint To Corporate And Nearly Got The Entire Staff Fired

There’s nothing more frustrating than getting shortchanged as a customer.

But it’s even worse when you complain and the person who should care just brushes you off.

So, what would you do if you were shortchanged at a drive-thru – not once, but twice – and realized the person behind the window was doing it on purpose?

Well, this lady wasn’t about to just drive away, and after talking to corporate, the entire restaurant was let go.

Here’s how it played out.

Okay, fine, I’ll take it to a higher level After leaving the drive-through at a fast food place a few years ago, I noticed I wasn’t given the correct change. The attendant had just shoved some money at me, and since I was trying not to hold up the line, I waited until I pulled ahead to put the change into my wallet. I was missing $2, which isn’t much, but still… So I drove back through the lane and mentioned the error, and oddly, the guy knew the exact amount. Then he left the window and went to the inside counter (I could see him), bent down, and then brought me the $2. It seemed fishy, so during the main shift, I returned, went inside, and talked to the manager. He pretty much blew me off and said sometimes they kept money up there, blah-blah-blah.

It was all good until the same guy tried it again.

Since he was the manager, I figured he must not think it was a problem. And it was just a tiny amount of money. BUT… A few weeks later, the same drive-through, same attendant, and the same thing happened again. I gave him $20, and this time, I paid attention. He shorted me by $5, so when he returned, I said, “Uh, I gave you a $20 and…” He literally interrupted me and said, “Oh yeah, I owe you $5!”

She filed an online complaint.

This was too suspicious, and if the manager was too dumb to pay attention, it was time to go to the main office. If you’ve ever tried to enter an online complaint for a FF chain (or almost anything else), it’s a nightmare. I did not want to mention “customer service” because that would go to the manager, who didn’t listen to me at first. So, I registered it as a “compliance” issue for the legal department. A few days later, I got a call.

Finally, she got ahold of someone who could help.

When I launched into my story, the guy immediately tried to divert me to “customer service,” and I stopped him short with my best Mad Mom voice and said, “You need to listen to me, NOW!” And then he paid attention. I didn’t have any hopes it would go anywhere, but, to my surprise and gratification… A week or so later, I got a call from a woman who was over the entire Metro area where I live. She thanked me for my complaint and told me the outcome.

Turns out almost everyone at this location needed to be fired.

It turns out this site had oddly low sales amounts but had a longtime crew that seemed dependable. So, after getting the complaint, they paid a surprise audit visit, ran a report on the registers, and viewed the videos (they had videos of the register and all activities). Wow – the guy at the drive-through was scamming every way he could figure out. And others were in on it, including the manager. Almost everyone got fired (all but one employee). They were logging in “refunds” that were not given, and then pocketing it, and several other things, including this guy blatantly just stealing money. They’d gotten by with it for years because people were trying to get to work, and didn’t notice or didn’t bother to look into it.

