Son Totaled His Truck In A Car Accident, But When Insurance Pays Out His Mother Refuses To Give Him The Full Amount

Family and finances rarely mix well, especially when trust is already shaky.

After a car accident, a son learns that his mother’s handling of the insurance payout comes with a hefty emotional price tag.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my mother she is taking 4 grand from me because of petty feelings? Me 18m, mother 41f, father 40m. Two weeks ago, I was in a car accident where my truck was totaled. My father and mother don’t get along the best, so when my mom found out that my dad was helping with insurance, she decided it was her job to do it.

The mother took command of the situation, to her son’s dismay.

She took over right before we knew how much the insurance was going to pay us for the truck. I already found that super weird because there was not much left to do, but I left it at that.

When they started discussing payout, the son didn’t quite trust his mother.

Soon after, my mother texted me saying how they were going to be paying 5 thousand for the truck: A 2008 Chevy Silverado. I did some research and found these truck in mint condition usually go for around 7-8 thousand. So I was even more skeptical and asked my father to get the insurance to email him the confirmation on how much they paid out the truck for.

It turns out, the mother wasn’t being truthful about the payout.

That is when I found out that they were paying 7.4 thousand for the truck. But my mother was saying that I would get 3 thousand after she paid off the rest of the truck. After this, I confronted her and she confirmed she was going to take the money.

The mother had her reasons for withholding it.

She said it was because I was being rude to her and I don’t treat her with respect. Her definition of rude is walking away mad after she always puts me down.

And the son resents her for it.

I told her she is going to take 4 thousand dollars from her son and possibly ruin our relationship more for petty feelings and she got really angry saying that I never respect her and I am always rude. AITA? I’m really confused by this situation.

It seems resentment is clouding everyone’s judgement here.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter believes it all comes down to ownership.

While the son may feel wronged by the situation, this redditor feels it’s due to inexperience.

While it’s still not totally clear who owns the truck, this commenter suspects the son is in the wrong.

This redditor feels there are still too many missing details to make a judgement.

In his pursuit of fairness, he may have overlooked the fine print of the car’s insurance policy.

He’s learning a valuable lesson that goes well beyond just a few thousand dollars.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.