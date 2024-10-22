Spoiled Teen Expects Everything Handed To Her On A Nature Hike, So These Brothers Load Her Up With Salty Snacks And Deny Her Water Later

Family hikes can be a great way to bond, but when you’re stuck with a spoiled teenager, it can feel like you’re trekking uphill in more ways than one.

When one niece’s attitude pushes them too far, her dad and uncle silently scheme to turn thirst into sweet, petty revenge.

Read on for all the petty details!

Hike revenge on an annoying brat. Was on a long hike with my brother and my annoying niece, she’s seventeen and a lil brat. Typical Hampton style brat, because her mom, my sister in law is from one of those old wealthy families up in New England and has really instilled how amazing that is in her daughter. We were hiking around the Mesa Verde on like a weekend out together in the summer. Not a long hike, just a quick circuit of some of the views before going back to the hotel.

The teen isn’t getting the views she’s used to seeing with her spoiled upbringing.

All the time she’s boasting about how usually she gets to vacation in Europe and Asia and how this feels like a poor person’s vacation because it’s in the same country. I’ve literally never left the continental U.S, so that stung a bit. My brother tells her to be quiet whenever she’s like that, but still.

Her entitled attitude continued at lunchtime.

Well, when we stopped half way, to eat lunch, she literally just took my snacks, potato chips amd cookies an ate them from my lunchbox. She did that big cute eyes things an said she was still hungry but still, likes her didn’t even ask. She made a snide comment about how she could offer money for the food, as I clearly needed it.

The rest of the family is fed up with her and begin plotting a way to bring her down a few notches.

Well, my brother texts me on the phone an we silently plan some petty revenge. Well, Petty revenge time. I offer her another packet of chips and she greedily devours them. Then my brother offer her some pretzels. As we pack up for lunch she finishes all her water, not having thought to pack any more.

Little did she know, she wasn’t going to get any more.

Later, whilst we’re walking, she whines for a drink. I take out my water an noisily drink it in front of her and say how good it tastes. We took ages an every chance I got I’d take out the water an drink it in front of her an talk about how thirsty she must be.

She finally learns that not everything can just be handed to her.

She gets so annoyed. By the time we reach within sight of the hotel, she begging dad for a drink. We take as long as possible getting back, stopping to take pictures an drink from our own canteens as she stands there whining.

Her thirst had become just as unbearable as her attitude.

Maybe next time she’ll think twice before biting the hand that gives her water.

Next time, this spoiled teen hiker should remember to pack her silver spoon.

