Stepmom Demands Teen Babysit Last Minute, But She Says No And Goes For A Run Instead, Leaving The Baby Unattended For Hours

A 16-year-old finds herself in hot water after refusing a last-minute babysitting request from her stepmom in order to stick to her long-planned evening run with friends.

When the baby was left unattended, tensions skyrocketed, and now her family isn’t speaking to her.

AITA for not babysitting my newborn brother? My (16f) stepmom (middle age f) had my step brother (4 months) recently and I’ve been paid to babysit him here and there. However yesterday I had planned for a run in the evening. Basically verbatim “Take care of your brother for a bit I have an important work errand”-stepmom “No I’m going for a run” -me “You don’t have a choice, it’s not even that important. my house my rules”-her “I said no”-me

I just put on my headphones again and ignore her after that. Later on when I eating with my friends after the run I got bombarded by my dad for leaving my brother alone the whole evening. Apparently my step mom came home to my brother screaming and starving and his diapers full.

I argued I didn’t know she was actually leaving him behind and I had planned this run with my friends for a month since one of them is coming out for town. But they aren’t speaking to me or giving me allowances. They said the instructions were given and I should have checked either way before leaving the house. So AITA?

While stepping up to help with family duties is important, the lack of clear communication led to a serious oversight.

Sometimes you just want to go for a run, but end up sprinting straight into family drama instead.

