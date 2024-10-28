October 27, 2024 at 8:22 pm

Target Customer Shows How To Get A Cheap Kid Kindle For Just $35. – ‘I jumped a little for joy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@deevathelibra

Cheap is good!

A TikTokker named Deeva posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can get a Kindle at Target stores for a discount.

Source: TikTok

Deeva said she heard that Target was selling kid’s Kindles for only $35.

She told viewers, “I rushed here to see if it’s true.”

Deeva couldn’t find any of the Kindles for sale on shelves, but she asked a Target employee for help, and one was fetched for her from the store’s back room.

Source: TikTok

Deeva said, “I jumped a little for joy when they brought it out of the back because there were none on the shelf.”

She added, “I guess I’m a Kindle girlie now.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@deevathelibra

happy early birthday gift to me😌 #fyp #foryoupage #kindle #booktok #target #kindleunlimited #targetfinds #explore #bookish #books

♬ dźwięk oryginalny – Paweł Zarzyna

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual asked a question.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer wishes they would’ve seen this video earlier…

Source: TikTok

Thanks for the tip!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter