Target Customer Shows How To Get A Cheap Kid Kindle For Just $35. – ‘I jumped a little for joy.’

Cheap is good!

A TikTokker named Deeva posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can get a Kindle at Target stores for a discount.

Deeva said she heard that Target was selling kid’s Kindles for only $35.

She told viewers, “I rushed here to see if it’s true.”

Deeva couldn’t find any of the Kindles for sale on shelves, but she asked a Target employee for help, and one was fetched for her from the store’s back room.

Deeva said, “I jumped a little for joy when they brought it out of the back because there were none on the shelf.”

She added, “I guess I’m a Kindle girlie now.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this viewer wishes they would’ve seen this video earlier…

Thanks for the tip!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!