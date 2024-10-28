Target Customer Shows How To Get A Cheap Kid Kindle For Just $35. – ‘I jumped a little for joy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Cheap is good!
A TikTokker named Deeva posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can get a Kindle at Target stores for a discount.
Deeva said she heard that Target was selling kid’s Kindles for only $35.
She told viewers, “I rushed here to see if it’s true.”
Deeva couldn’t find any of the Kindles for sale on shelves, but she asked a Target employee for help, and one was fetched for her from the store’s back room.
Deeva said, “I jumped a little for joy when they brought it out of the back because there were none on the shelf.”
She added, “I guess I’m a Kindle girlie now.”
Check out the video.
@deevathelibra
And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.
This viewer chimed in.
Another individual asked a question.
And this viewer wishes they would’ve seen this video earlier…
Thanks for the tip!
