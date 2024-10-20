The Arctic Cybertruck “CyberTrek” Was A Success, And Created A Huge Highway Sustainability Drive Along The Way

In a triumph for electric vehicles everywhere, four brave Tesla drivers recently completed a successful journey in their electric vehicles across the Arctic Circle.

Their adventure, which was designed to promote sustainability and the possibilities of electric vehicle use, sent the foursome all the way from Florida, up the Dempster Highway in Canada, to the edge of the Arctic Ocean.

On their website, the team explain the sheer scale of their mission:

“The ultimate Arctic adventure begins on the fabled Dempster Highway. Long ribbons of road stretch 740 kilometres from Dawson City in Yukon to Inuvik in the ​Northwest Territories. Traversing stunning landscapes through the boreal forest, crossing ​Canada’s largest river – the mighty Mackenzie – out on to the Tundra, and onto the Inuvik-​Tuktoyaktuk highway, ending right at the edge of the Arctic Ocean. This Canadian road hosts an epic adventure, with no pavement, built on permafrost, and the only year round public highway that crosses the Arctic Circle ​and brings travelers to the end of the continent.”

Sounds like the adventure of a lifetime, right?

Well, consider the barren Arctic landscape and complete lack of electric charging points and you’ll start to realise what a challenge this really was.

Along the way, the team powered their cars through Tesla Wall Connectors – Level 2 EV chargers – which they donated to local businesses.

This initiative was designed to power the future of electric vehicle travel through the Arctic Circle, so that adventurers planning to follow in their footsteps can do so without contributing to the climate crisis.

In an interview with Futurism, one of the team members Justin Demaree from Orlando, Florida – who goes by the X (formerly Twitter) moniker ‘The Bearded Tesla Guy’ – explained their sustainability goals:

“We have worked with local businesses to strategically place level 2 chargers along the route so that all EVs can make this journey after us. They stay there for future travellers. They will be on the Tesla map in the car when online. This is 100 percent electric, no generators of any kind. We have a special mission, which is to electrify The Dempster.”

The team marked the success of their journey with a series of triumphant images, taken by the Arctic Ocean and posted on the X account of another team member, Rafael Santoni, known by his moniker TesLatino.

The take away from their inspiring adventure?

You can drive your electric vehicle across the Arctic Circle.

And, you can do it much more easily now, thanks to The Arctic CyberTrek team.

