The Color Of Sriracha Is Way Off And People Are Wondering Why. – ‘Sriracha used to be this bright red.’

Sriracha is one of the most popular hot sauces in the world, but over the past couple of years, they have had trouble keeping it on the shelves.

It was recently available again, but TikToker @kindergardenthoughts points out that it isn’t the same, and that the color is way off.

She shows a picture of the ‘brown’ Sriracha and says, “The Sriracha is now brown. This is a picture from my local Winco in San Diego and the Sriracha used to be this bright red.”

Judging from the picture, the color really is way off. She went on to say, “So, the company is going to halt production…” She goes on, “And they sent a message to there, a letter to their wholesale buyers saying. After reevaluating their supply of chili, they’ve decided that it’s too green, so they will be waiting until the next batch.”

I wonder if they picked the chili’s too early or something.

She continues, “I don’t know what would make the chilies too green, some people are weighing in saying that it’s lack of maturity, like they harvested the crop too early.”

That is the only thing that would make sense. Unless they messed up when mixing their chilies.



It is unfortunate because Sriracha had been off the shelves for so long and it was just coming back. She wraps up the video saying, “They are probably getting complaints because it tastes just as good but the look of it is just jolting and it doesn’t sit right. You miss your old, red, Sriracha.”

Honestly, as long as it tastes the same, I wouldn’t have a problem eating it even if the color is a little less appetizing.

Check out the full video here:

The people in the comments have plenty of theories. Check them out.

This person says they are made from red hybrid jalapenos that may have been mixed with green to save money.



This person hopes they don’t add Red 40.



This commenter points out that they are using a different farm for their chilies now.

I wish they could just bring back regular red Sriracha soon.

