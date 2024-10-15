Neighbor’s Mother Has Been Parking In Their Spot And Insists She Will Continue, Even When Their Car Is Returned From The Mechanic. So They’re Thinking About Calling A Tow Truck To Teach Her A Lesson.

Parking in some neighborhoods can be tricky, especially when assigned spots and entitled people are involved.

So, what would you do if a neighbor’s mother decided that your parking spot should belong to her permanently, even after you’ve made it clear that you need it back?

Would you let her do as she pleases?

Or would you find a way to show her you mean business?

This homeowner faces this exact issue as their neighbor’s mother refuses to give up the spot.

Here’s what’s going on.

Neighbor’s mother wants my husband’s parking spot permanently Our car was stolen in June and then returned to us at the end of July. It’s being worked on, and my husband has had to tell our neighbor’s mother, who visits, she can no longer park in our parking spot. It was all well and good until today when I was coming home from some errands. The lady was on our stoop asking for my husband and if there was a way he could extend her parking allowance in our spot. She explains that she is moving into the townhouse next to us to help care for her grandkids, and she sees our car as a lost cause.

Their loss was her gain.

She has said that losing our car was great because she could park closer to the townhouse and not have to park on the street. What I told her and what my roommate/landlord has told her is thus, “The car is being returned and instated in October, and you have until then to make arrangements.” This woman, who I am assuming has NO SENSE of reality, said the chances of our car ever working are nil and that we should just GIVE HER the parking spot. Our townhouses have assigned parking, and guest parking spots are adjacent.

The lady refuses to take no for an answer.

I told her she has to wait till my husband comes home and talk to him. She literally said she won’t talk to him and will just take the spot whenever she wants regardless if we get our car working or not. (Car is currently at my husband’s father’s being worked on) I know it seems petty, but I am considering calling a tow truck the next time she does this.

Hopefully, she doesn’t act like this everywhere she goes.

