Boss Had His Employee Running Non-Work Related Tasks, But He Got Revenge By Picking Out The Worst Fruit And Veggies For His Wife

It’s such a bummer when you get hired for a job and you think you know how it’s gonna go…and then you find yourself in a situation that didn’t even remotely sign up for.

It happens to the best of us!

And sometimes all you can do is maliciously comply to get a little bit of revenge.

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit!

Rotten Fruits & Vegetables. “This story happened to a friend of mine. So, I have this friend who worked different jobs from construction to a factory worker to a personal driver, etc. At one period of time he was hired as a car driver by a local businessman; on paper his job was to either drive some employees from downtown to the business place in a nearby industrial area and vice versa, or do some courier work for the business, a normal 8 hour job.

This doesn’t sound good…

But reality turned out to be different. This business person wanted to use my friend as much as possible doing all kinds of jobs and calling him at any hour of the day not respecting neither the agreed upon functions nor the time. One day my friend finished his shift in the afternoon and went back home to have a rest. His employer called him an hour later and asked him to head to his house (businessman’s house) as his wife needs him to do run errands for her! My friend didn’t argue and headed to see the businessman’s wife. She gave him a list of grocery to buy for her!

Whatever you say, boss…

What my friend did was going to the market and picking the worst fruits and vegetables he could find and taking them to the lady. She got a packet full of rotten tomatoes and bananas. Apparently the lady made a fuss to her husband who called my friend complaining about his bad shopping skills and told him he would never send him again to buy him anything. He learned a lesson the hard way. Clearly my friend didn’t last long in this job, as his employer kept on calling him out of work hours to do some courier or driving job for the company while not paying him for this extra work! He quit.”

