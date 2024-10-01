Dad Was Enraged After A Truck Driver Almost Hit His Family In A Parking Lot, So He Knocked Off His Side Mirror As Revenge

Reckless drivers are the worst. Because of their carelessness, innocent lives are at risk.

This man lost it when his family got almost hit by a truck driver backing out on a parking lot, and decided property damage was the name of the game.

Read below for the full details.

Back into me on foot? Enjoy your visit to the auto shop This happened last night (little over 24 hours ago). My family and I drove over to where my in-laws live to have a family get-together (wife’s side) for our kid’s birthday at a nice cafe-restaurant. Thing is I absolutely HATE long drives, and I was seriously at the end of my rope.

A truck driver almost hit his family while backing out the parking lot.

As we were leaving the parking lot, some dude in a truck (you know exactly the kind of person I mean) tried to back out without looking. He was really close to hitting us and just barely missed me. Not proud to say this but I lost it, so I walked over to his passenger side, and knocked his mirror off (hand and forearm still hurt, serves me right I guess).

The driver threatened him.

He, of course, hit his brakes and stepped out in order to flex and threaten me (maybe more than that), but I was simply livid. I literally screamed at him that he almost ran over a family because of his reckless driving. I dared him to call the cops on me, while pointing out the cameras placed all over.

Fortunately, no one got hurt.

I did not get beaten that night, and luckily, none of my kids saw their dad being a jerk (only heard him scream at a driver for being reckless). For the love of Nutella milkshake, people, do NOT back out without making sure the road is clear!

Let’s find out what other people have to say about it.

This user has a valid point.

Yes, this is true.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a practical suggestion.

He clearly made a mistake, but your temper isn’t the solution.

This could have led to a call to the police!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.