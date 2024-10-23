Missing Hiker Was Found Frozen In An Appalachian Cave Five Decades Ago, And Experts Have Finally Identified Him

Nothing that’s gone is truly lost forever, but for five decades, a man found frozen inside an Appalachian cave went without a story.

Now, thanks to advancements in fingerprint and other technology, he has a name once again.

It was freezing cold in January of 1977, but two men were out hiking around an area known as the “Pinnacle.” They stumbled across the frozen body of a man inside a cave, but he had no identification on him and attempts to use his fingerprints and dental records were unsuccessful.

Recently, the body was exhumed and more DNA was extracted. Authorities also attempted a facial reconstruction but found the skull too damaged to be able to useful.

The break in the case came when a Pennsylvania detective tracked down the previously lost original fingerprints from the scene.

They matched with someone in the FBI’s missing person database.

The Berk’s County Coroner’s Office issued a statement on Facebook.

“There is no greater closure than to give a name to those who can not tell their own story and to make sure they find their way back home to their loved ones. After 47 years John Doe ‘Pinnacle Man’ has been identified as Nicolas Paul Grubb, 27 years ofl of Fort Washington, Montgomery County.”

Grubb was honorably discharged from the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1971. He was just 27 when he died.

The original cause of death was said to be an overdose of phenobarbital and pentobarbital, but there is no explanation for him being out there in the snow and cold in lightweight clothing.

He had attempted to start a fire in the cave.

Questions remain, but Grubb’s family finally has the closure they deserve.

If only every missing person’s family could be so lucky.

