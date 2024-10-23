A Dog Bit Them And They Were Going To Drop Charges Against The Owner, But After They Found Out She Was Abusing And Selling Animals They Took A Different Tact

You’re going to read about someone in this Reddit story who is the lowest of the low…

Your dog bites me? I’ll uncover your illegal operation. “This happened when I was 19, so about 5 years ago. I was walking home from a friend’s house one morning and had my headphones in. He lived a bit out of town (we lived in a small town of 4,000 people). As I was walking, I turned the corner to get onto the main road. I had a big ditch to the left of me, and a row of rundown houses to the right.

Then I see two dogs running towards me. I’m used to dogs running around here and looking for treats or to get pet. Anyways, one dog quits running while the other, a boxer breed, runs towards me, he bites my ankle. He latches down hard. I scream out in pain, he drags me down into the ditch. I fall on my back, look up and see this dog dive at my face. I kick him in the face, and jump up. There is a car honking at me that is trying to get me to get in. I crawl up the ditch, dog bites my leg again. Kick it, then get to the car. Dog jumps up at me, I block it with my arm. Now I have one bloody leg and one scratched up arm that is bleeding profusely. I get into the car and land in the lap of two women. I’m apologizing asking to be taken to the hospital. I’m a mess. One woman says my name and says we were classmates. I apologize that I don’t recognize her. They are coming home from church. I jumped into a car of Jehovah Witnesses. The driver says he’s going to drive slowly past the place. We see the boxer dog run up to a house, a woman looking outside, checking to see if the coast is clear, and lets him inside. I call my mom and explain to her I’m heading to the hospital. She laughs but then realizes I’m serious.

We get there, I apologize for the blood on their car, and get wheelchaired into the hospital. I have a nurse working on my arm and a doctor working on my leg. Wound wasn’t deep enough for stitches, but the tooth got wiggled around when I tried getting him off. The bite mark is pouring out blood. It takes about 10 of those iodine needle things to clean it out. Then they do the other side of my leg. My mom gets there seeing tons of bloody bandages and stuff around me. She freaks out and calls the cops. After I’m cleaned up and on some good pain meds, I talk to an officer. After he takes some pics of my wounds for the case, I talk him through what happened. We then decided to go to the owner’s place and check it out. We get there, cop knocks on door. Woman opens it. “Excuse me ma’am. I have a gentleman here who was knocked into that ditch by a dog living here, supposedly.”

Woman goes “No, my dog Hannibal (Literally he’s name. Couldn’t make that up) is an old dog who only has a couple teeth. No way he would hurt someone.” Hannibal looks out and starts barking and snapping towards me. Woman drags him back. Policeman: “Well I’ve seen enough.” Woman: Are they pressing charges? Police: Not sure yet. So I go home, think about it and decide that I want my hospital costs to be paid for. And then a little bit for the pain. I think the total was like $2,000. Hospital was about $1,250 of it. My mom’s friend who was a lawyer said I could sue for up to $5,000. I decline and then get asked if I want the dog put down.

I have a dog of my own. I love dogs. I couldn’t put the dog down. I decline on that also. Knowing I don’t want to have someone’s animal put down if they love him. So fast forward a month. I am told the owner is wanting to go to court to argue against the charges. Excuse me…what? This is a clear cut case. I have eye witnesses, doctors that saw my injuries, pictures, a policeman who saw your dog go after me on sight. What the heck? So I go to the courthouse, and even though the woman was not supposed to talk to me until we were in the courtroom, she comes over to me and says “I can’t afford this. I’m so sorry. I have to fight it.” Now I feel bad. I stay quiet and we go into the courtroom.

I tell my side of it, the witnesses do too. I feel bad the whole time thinking this woman is about to lose everything. Policeman will show his findings the next day. I don’t sleep all night, next morning policeman comes by my place and asks to talk with me. I sit outside with him and tell him I think I’m going to drop most of the charges because I feel bad for this old lady. Policeman says “Not so quick. I did some digging.”

He shows me pictures of the house and a small backyard in the back. There are literally 6 dogs, all boxers, stuffed inside this tiny backyard. It gets worse. She owns them and keeps them for a wealthy guy in New York City. He sells them to people, not telling them that they are cooped up and aggressive. I instantly think they are going to be put in dog fighting rings and such. I research the price of a pure blood boxer. They can go from $500-$3,000. She has 6 of them. Bull, she can’t afford it. I’m sure she’s had some other dogs before too. So I’m ready to do what needs to be done. Back to the courtroom. Judge: “Yesterday, I was told you were thinking about dropping the charges or at least lowering them?” Me: “Yes, your Honor.” The woman gets really excited.

Me: “That is, until this morning. I found out some unsettling news about animal neglect and animal abuse.” Woman’s face gets shocked and then glares at me. Policeman goes and explains to the judge how the woman had never let the dogs out in the 3 days he watched the house. Fed them very little, and ignored them completely. Hannibal had gotten through the fence and bit me.

Judge is obviously an animal lover. Gets furious at the woman. I end up getting hospital bills covered, plus an additional $3,000. Woman loses all dogs to the animal shelter. I heard a couple had to be put down because they were so violent. The dude in New York got investigated, but I think he paid some thing that made it go away. Woman moved out of town after local paper heard news of it.”

