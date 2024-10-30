Young Barista Was Constantly Criticized By Her Boyfriend’s Mom Because She Didn’t Have A “Real Job,” So She Finally Lashed Out And Defended Herself

When you are young, it is good to have a job to help make ends meet, even if it isn’t the career you want to have forever.

What would you do if your boyfriend’s mom kept criticizing your job every chance she got?

That is what this young barista experienced, and she finally had enough and lashed out at her during a family dinner.

Check it out.

AITA for calling my boyfriend’s mom out during dinner for making fun of my job? I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (22M) for about 9 months. He’s great, and we usually get along really well.

Family can cause some difficulties.

However, his mom (late 40sF) has been a point of tension lately. I work as a barista and am also studying part-time.

Nothing wrong with that.

It’s not glamorous, but I enjoy my job, and it helps pay for school. His mom is very career-focused and has a “high-powered” job in finance.

How annoying.

From day one, she’s been making snide comments about my job, like, “When are you going to get a real career?” or “Isn’t that just something people do as a hobby?” I usually just brush it off or laugh awkwardly to avoid confrontation. A few days ago, we went to his parents’ house for dinner, and everything was going fine until the topic of work came up. His mom made another passive-aggressive remark about how “coffee-making is a great skill for high schoolers but isn’t really sustainable for adults.”

I bet she won’t make comments again.

I couldn’t hold back anymore, and I replied, “Well, I guess it’s a good thing I’m not relying on someone else to support me while I figure out my life.” The room went dead silent. My boyfriend didn’t say much, and his dad just kept eating. His mom looked shocked and excused herself from the table. Afterward, my boyfriend said I was too harsh, and now I’m wondering if I went too far. I was just so tired of feeling belittled, but I also didn’t mean to cause a huge scene. AITA for snapping at her? Should I have just kept quiet and let it go like I always do? Or was I justified in standing up for myself? AITA?

It would have been better to just talk to her about how her comments made you feel, but she did have it coming.

Let’s look at what the people in the comments think.

Yes, put her on the spot.

Yup, what is there to criticize?

The boyfriend should have been defending her.

Yeah, it wasn’t even insulting.

She can dish it out, but she can’t take it.

This mother really needed to be put in her place.

It was high time someone did it.

