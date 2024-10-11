Three Year Study Shows Significant Reduction In Diabetes Risk On Mounjaro

There has been a surge in medication for the prevention and management of diabetes, and both doctors and researchers are optimistic about the future of treatment.

This lengthy study with the drug Mounjaro seems to point to even better success than they’d hoped.

Eli Lilly, the mind behind Zepbound and Mounjaro, issued a press release on the findings, which he claims are that tirzepatide, the active ingredient in the drugs, reduced the risk of diabetes in 94% of pre-diabetic patients.

Even after discontinuing the drug, subjects still displayed a reduced risk by up to 88%.

Pre-diabetes is defined as having elevated or higher than normal blood sugar, but not to the extent a full-blown diabetic would experience. Exercise and a lower-sugar diet are still the first and most important suggestions, these trial results the drug could also make a huge impact.

The trial is currently in its 3rd phase, in which 1,032 people with pre-diabetes took tirzepatide or a placebo for 176 weeks. Then they took nothing for 17 weeks, which makes it the longest trial of its kind so far.

After 176 weeks, the subjects who received the drug were at between 93%-94% lower risk for developing diabetes.

That percentage lowered to 88% after the 17 week period without the drug.

The subjects who received the drug also experienced a 23% decline in average body weight, which likely contributed to the lowered risk.

The most common adverse effects were gastrointestinal, and the drug is also known to reduce the effects of birth control.

The study findings have not undergone peer review, and detractors also remind us that billions of dollars have already been made off these drugs.

So it’s in everyone’s best interest to find more positives than negatives in these drugs and their weight-loss counterparts.

But if you’re diabetic or have worries that you might face that diagnosis in the future, this could be a game-changer.

