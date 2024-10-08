Walmart Customer Is Puzzled About Why The Outside Of Her Watermelon Peels Off After She Rinses It

There’s nothing like a slice of watermelon on a hot day.

It’s so refreshing and reminds a lot of us of our childhood summers.

Unfortunately, TikToker @gabrielanailsnmakeup faced a damper on the experience when she brought her watermelon home from Walmart.

“I like to rinse my watermelon before I cut it,” she says, while touching an unusual watermelon.

“And it’s peeling.”

Her video has gone viral as concerns rise about the quality of our food supply despite the large price jump since COVID.

The peel looks like plastic wrap.

It is cool to see what the watermelon looks like underneath, at least.

“Does anyone have…” She doesn’t finish the sentence, just keeps peeling her watermelon.

It’s clear she is trying to get an explanation in the comments.

She doesn’t provide evidence that the fruit is less nutritious or harmful and it could just be an issue that affects the appearance of the fruit and not the quality.

Also, did the watermelon taste different? She doesn’t say, nor does she reveal if she at it at all.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Apparently this is a phenomenon.

That makes sense. People want fresh, though. Especially for those prices.

We have fruit stands in Canada, too. We used to stop and get fresh fruit and veggies on the way to the cottage.

Why the judgement? It’s a good idea!

Quite a few people said this. Home fruit and veggie gardens are great. Rabbits eat them where I live, though.

I think people need to do some more research of reliable sources before getting concerned.

This is definitely off-putting, though.

