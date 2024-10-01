‘We gotta get this code.’ – Popeyes Customer Said He’s Figured Out A Major Hack For Getting Free Chicken

It’s hack time, ladies and gents!

This time, it comes to us from a TikTokker named Joshua who talked to viewers about how they can get free chicken from Popeyes.

The video shows Joshua inside a Popeyes restaurant and he asked what the cheapest item on the menu is. The worker replied that one side of sauce costs 29 cents and that’s what Joshua asked for.

Joshua read the receipt from Popeyes for the viewers and said, “Enjoy two pieces of chicken and a biscuit with a purchase of a large drink.”

He then said, “And then we gotta get this code.”

Joshua then got onto the Popeyes website and got a code after answering questions about his experience at the restaurant.

Joshua then ordered food and said, “All right, so we spent $3.56, plus our ranch was 30 cents. We got two pieces of chicken, a biscuit, and a large drink, and then you can basically just call and do it again and get another one.”

He added, “It’s an infinite food glitch.”

In the video’s caption, Joshua wrote, “For this food hack go into your local popeyes ask to purchase a sauce. Next take the reciept and go do the survey. Then go buy a large drink and get 2 free chickens and biscuit. Total spend should be around $3.60.”

Check out the video.

@themilehams Replying to @Glamber Free Chicken. Menu Food Hack, #popeyeschicken #popeyes #menuhack #freefood for this food havk go into your local popeyes ask to purchase a sauce. Next take the reciept and go do the servey. Then go buy a large drink and get 2 free chickens and biscut. Total spend ahould be around $3.60 ♬ original sound – themilehams

