When A Jewelry Store Took Too Long To Return Her Precious Silverware, She Took Some Expensive Items To Hold For Collateral

When waiting for something you care about to be returned, your patience can run thin.

How would you react if a jewelry store kept delaying the return of your family’s treasured silverware?

Would you just continue waiting? Or would you give them a reason to hurry up?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact situation and takes matters into her own hands.

Here’s what she did.

My Mom’s Spoons My mom had an old set of real silver silverware brought over from England. She brought it to a jewelry store that did replating and dropped it off, expecting it back a week or so later. “They’re not done yet.” “Still not done,” yada yada for some number of weeks.

By this time, she was

She’s upset, so she goes down to the jewelry store and asks to see some expensive items. They put the items on the counter. She scoops them up and walks out, telling them she’ll bring them back when her silverware is ready. It was ready a few days later.

Wow! That was brave!

The store could’ve called the police for a theft.

Let’s see how Reddit readers relate to this situation.

That certainly sped them up.

Whatever the holdup was, having their expensive items taken seemed to solve the problem fast!

