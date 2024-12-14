An Ex-GameStop Worker Opened Up About Why He Quit. – ‘My boss told me that they were not satisfied with the amount of work.’

It’s always interesting to find out what really goes on behind the scenes at different companies.

And getting these first-hand testimonials can be an eye-opener…

A TikTokker posted a video and explained to viewers why he quit his job at a GameStop store.

The man said that the store’s management doesn’t pay employees enough and explained, “GameStop in my area averages anywhere from $8 to $11 an hour at the maximum.”

He continued, “Skipped over for a promotion that I was trained for. I was trained, promised the position, was not given it. Lots of really awful customers have been coming in and out. Just doing some awful, abysmal ****.”

He then said, “I had to deal with a lot of shoplifting. A lot of people who’ve cursed me out, and a couple people who’ve called me some slurs.”

He added that he’s not allowed to be on his phone on the sales floor and he’s not allowed to sit down while working anymore.

He explained, “The thing that really cemented, ‘Hey, you should get out of here,’ is when I got to work yesterday and after working multiple open to closes, back-to-back, my boss told me that they were not satisfied with the amount of work that I’ve been doing.”

The man added, “When you’re working an open to close, that’s kind of a lot to ask. And I think I’m over it. Yeah that was the last straw.”

And he wasn’t done…

He said, “We have a mouse issue. There’s several mice in our drawers that keep ripping up paper and leaving **** pellets all over the place.”

The man then showed viewers a pretty disgusting bathroom and said, “I think this is a really good qualifier for why I’m leaving.”

Time to go!

Check out the video.

