Homeowner Accidentally Leaves Their Address In Trash They Illegally Dumped, So One Employee Drives There And Returns All Of It On Their Front Lawn

Living in the middle of nowhere, many people think they can get away with anything if no one sees.

But when this fly tipper was foolish enough to leave their name and address at the scene of the crime, this fed-up farmer made a special delivery the fly tipper wouldn’t soon forget.

Read on for the full story.

Be careful what you throw out when you’re fly tipping Last year, we had a major fly tipping problem outside my workplace.

Unfortunately, the issue isn’t taken seriously by the authorities.

I work out of a unit at a farm and a lot of stuff gets dumped outside our gate but because we’re literally in the middle of nowhere, the council doesn’t want to know, so it’s up to us to get rid of it.

So the workers are left to deal with it on their own.

One day, I’ve gone into work and my boss was furious about the garbage that was dumped outside. While helping him load the truck, I discover something interesting.

They found themselves a darned good clue at who may have been responsible.

An old box that was used for a parcel with a name and address on it. I keep it handy and continue cleaning. Afterwards, my boss asks me to take the truck and get rid of the rubbish at a recycle centre. I say yes and leave.

But they had other ideas.

But instead of going to the plant, I headed to the address on the box and arrived at a house. I see that nobody is in, so I back up onto the driveway and press the tip button and unload all the rubbish all over his nice lawn.

They left a little note behind.

Afterwards, I grabbed the box from earlier and write in a black marker: “I believe you dropped this so I returned it for you” and left it outside his door. Don’t know what happened afterwards, but we haven’t had a single fly tipping problem ever since.

Problem solved!

What did Reddit think?

Apparently many fly tippers aren’t great at covering their tracks.

For some cases of illegal dumping, there may be more to the story.

This kind of behavior really says a lot about someone.

Many redditors had never heard of the term.

People really aren’t very smart sometimes.

Turns out, one man’s trash really isn’t another man’s treasure.

This culprit was left with a lawn full of regrets.

