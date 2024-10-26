There Weren’t Many Photos Of Her Daughter For Scrapbooks, And She Asked If She Had Any She Could Use. So Her Daughter Reminds Her That Maybe She Should Have Taken More At The Time.

A mother’s latest scrapbooking hobby hits a snag when she realizes she doesn’t have many pictures of her youngest daughter growing up.

While her older siblings are well-represented in family albums, the daughter isn’t.

When the mom asks for help tracking down photos, her daughter bluntly responds that if she wanted pictures, she should’ve taken some.

This response has stirred up some hard feelings.

Read on for what went on.

AITA for telling my mom if she wanted photos of me as a kid she should’ve taken some? My (31F) mother (58F) falls in and out of hobbies a lot. Recently she has decided to get into scrap booking. She realized though that she doesn’t have many “good” pictures of me growing up to put in her scrapbook but plenty of my siblings (37M and 37F). She asked if I could help her at all with that and I told her unfortunately I can’t go back in time, and that if she wanted photos of me she should’ve taken some.

Ouch.

She scolded me and said she was just asking if I “remembered where they were.” Even if they existed, my parents have moved house multiple times. I’ve never even been to their current house (I’ve been physically disabled since birth) and their current place has stairs and I don’t feel like dealing with that. But I just know that there aren’t pictures of me. Even as a kid, I was aware that my family had less photos of me than my siblings.

Ouch, but more.

My brother and sister each had their own photo albums that were filled with photos. So many of them from when they were very little. Waned a bit when they got older. Many of the photos stopped being in the albums but instead were just in a box. But there were still photos for things all my siblings’ things including birthdays, boy scouts, basketball, band practice (and things that start with other letters too). I remember being 10 or 11 and asking my mom about why there was nothing for me and I got shrugged off. Something about just not having the time or energy for it. Which she does fall in and out of hobbies a lot so I understood but it still hurt little kid me.

Wow, that’s terrible.

As far as I know, my parents have maybe 10 photos of me before the age of 16. Almost all taken at a distance as part of a larger family photo (so not really photos “of me” in the same way my siblings have photos “of them”). Those aren’t the only photos of me though. For a few summers as a kid, my parents would send me to a free “summer camp” for disabled children. When I was 14, one of the volunteers who I had a closer relationship with told me she was moving. She gave me a simple photo book to remember her by filled with dozens of photos of me and her at that camp.

What a gift!

I don’t look at the photos much. It’s often a little hard emotionally to look at them. But I appreciate that she cared for me enough to gift me them. My boyfriend (33M) says that what I told my mom is very mean and unfair. That my parents may not have been the best but they still love me and want to include me in their memories. He knows that those photos exist (he found them when we moved in together and flipped through them) and thinks I should’ve just given them to my mom, or made copies for her, instead of being petty. I don’t want to, though. Mostly because they’re not her memories of me. They’re my memories with a woman who cared enough to take them.

It’s not just about the pictures—it’s about what they represent.

What’s Reddit think of the photo drama?

This person says the mom is clearly the problem.

This person agrees…absolutely NTA.

And this person makes a solid point.

Sometimes, it’s not the lack of photos that hurts.

It’s the years of feeling like no one bothered to take them.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.