When His Young Daughter Began Getting Bullied Online, This Dad Refused To Let It Go Until He Uncovered The Culprit

Harass my daughter on Minecraft? You can’t hide from me. So, my daughter, who was about 8 at the time, was REALLY into Minecraft (as most kids are these days).

Ah yes, I can confirm kids love Minecraft.

Also, [with her] desperately wanting to join the Youtube/Let’s Play culture, I had installed some screen recording software that would let her make videos of the games she was playing, so she could later upload them to Youtube. One day, I’m minding my own business when I hear her quietly sniffling over on the computer. I asked her what was wrong, but she didn’t want to tell me so I let it go, but decided to keep on eye on her.

Good call. If something happened online, it could be dangerous.

A few minutes later, I discovered what was happening; someone was harassing not only her, but also all the other kids playing on whatever server she was on. This kid (we’ll call him Little ****head, or LS) was saying **** about how he was going to **** my 8-year-old daughter (she [had] told him how old she was, hoping he would stop), how he was going to hack into her IP and steal all her info, swearing profusely (remember, this is a game for kids), etc., etc.

OMG. This is horrific. How can a kid say those things??

By this time, I had gotten my [fiancée] involved, and she was also obviously quite upset at what a little **** this kid was being. We realized that our daughter had been recording the entire incident, and a plan began to form. I started by Googling LS’s username.

Oh, we’re going detective mode!

There were several hits immediately; the most interesting of which involved a page where he was publicly applying to be a mod for a server on Minecraft. I was able to learn a lot about this little POS. He claimed to be 15, likes hockey, used to live in Toronto but now lives in Florida. But the bombshell was easily his Skype contact info; it was literally firstname.lastname. I know your name now, you little ****. So I head over to Facebook and search for the name. Nothing. Hmmmm. On a hunch, I searched for just the last name, while narrowing my results to only the state of Florida. Several dozen hits. Hmmm. So, I have to start combing through each one, until I find what I was looking for: a middle-aged man with the same last name whose profile indicates he was born in Toronto and now lives in Florida. I FOUND YOUR DAD, YOU LITTLE ****.

No. Way. Does his dad know how the son’s been acting online?

So, I sent him a message on Facebook, asking if he had a son named firstname who goes by his username on Minecraft. Dad confirmed I had the right guy. So, my wife begins telling the dad everything that LS was saying to my daughter, and we sent him the recorded video as proof. Radio silence for a few days. Then we got the message back.

The SUSPENSE.

LS had his computer taken away from him for the entire summer and had also been lying about his age (He was only 11, I think). His parents were ******* livid with him, and he surely hated the next few months of his life. No one ***** with my daughter.

Wow. This took Internet sleuthing to a new level. Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

First up, a Reddit user was shocked that the OP had found the father.

Next, a user noted how “parent revenge” is often the sweetest.

There were some criticisms by commenters, however.

Readers noted that an 8-year-old uploading content is quite controversial.

And finally, a Redditor mentioned that while OP found the father, they also doxed a minor.

This parent’s concern is justified.

Hopefully, more internet restrictions will be in place for this kid’s future.

