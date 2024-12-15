American Airlines Customer Says The Company Made Her Mom Jump Through Hoops To Inherit Her Late Dad’s Frequent Flier Miles

People are supposed to inherit all kinds of things from their parents after they pass away, right?

And I personally think that including frequent flier miles in all that business is a good idea.

So does a woman who posted the video you’re about to see on TikTok…but she had some issues with American Airlines when it came to the frequent flier miles that her late father had accumulated over the years.

She told viewers, “So my mom called American Airlines today because my father passed away a couple of weeks ago, and my mom saw that my dad has 70,000 unused frequent flier miles. So she asked the representative if she could have those miles transferred to her account.”

Her mother was told there would be a waiting period…of six months.

The TikTokker said, “My mother said, ‘You mean I have to wait six months to get access to the miles?’ And the lady said, ‘Yes.’ My mother said, ‘You know, I’m 83 years old. I could die before I get a chance to use those miles.”

Her mom said to the American Airlines worker, “Hopefully I’ll live another six months to be able to use my deceased husband’s frequent flier miles. I think the policy is a little bit absurd, but I will wait the six months.”

The woman said, “Just want to know what y’all think about that. Six months to use your husband’s frequent flier miles? I mean, he’s not alive. It’s not like he’s gonna come back from the dead.”

Check out her video.

What’s the point in wasting those miles…?

