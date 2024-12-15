Doctors Explain Why You Lose Your Voice, And What To Do When It Happens

So, you’ve lost your voice.

Or maybe you’ve got that tell-tale tickle in your throat and you’re worried that your voice will be gone before you get time to do the big presentation you’ve been preparing.

What is the chances that you will lose your voice?

And why do we lose our voices anyway?

The unexpected loss of the ability to communicate can be one of the most unexpected and frustrating symptoms of all kinds of upper respiratory infections and other conditions in the throat and upper airways.

And variations of ‘why have I lost my voice?’ and ‘how to get my voice back’ are typed into search engines every day, from all around the world.

While there are many reasons for this hoarseness and temporary loss of one’s voice, the most common of these is a case of laryngitis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, laryngitis can come from several causes, and the condition is split into two types: acute laryngitis and chronic laryngitis. Regardless of the type, it happens because your voice box has become irritated or inflamed.

Acute laryngitis is usually caused by viral infections, like a cold or flu, or vocal strain (think of coaches on the touchline or singers performing every night). Acute laryngitis goes away with vocal rest, or once the infection causing it has cleared up.

Chronic laryngitis, on the other hand, lasts for three weeks or more and builds up over time. You might have this kind of laryngitis from smoking or drinking too much, vocal strain over a long period (i.e. it is your job or you do it every day), or if you’ve got other conditions like acid reflux or sinusitis that is irritating your voice box over a longer period.

Why the characteristic hoarseness? Because the normal operation of your vocal chords is inhibited by the virus or irritation, as the Mayo Clinic explain:

“Speech occurs when air flows from the lungs, up the windpipe (trachea) and through the voice box (larynx). This causes the vocal cords to vibrate, creating sound. Sound is shaped into words by the muscles controlling the soft palate, tongue and lips. But with laryngitis, your vocal cords become inflamed or irritated. This makes the vocal cords swell, which distorts the sounds produced by air passing over them. As a result, your voice sounds hoarse. In some cases of laryngitis, your voice can become almost undetectable.”

So what can you do to keep your vocal chords in tip-top condition, so that you’re not rendered voiceless for hours or days? There are plenty of preventative measures that you can take, and luckily many of these are general self-care tips too.

Firstly, avoiding cigarette smoke, limiting your alcohol and caffeine intake, and drinking plenty of water can do wonders for your vocal chords, as well as for the rest of your body. Similarly, a healthy diet full of plenty of fruits and vegetables will keep you full of vitamins and minerals to keep you fighting-fit, whilst general hygiene measures can help you keep unpleasant respiratory infections at bay. And, if you do catch a cold, try to avoid clearing your throat, which can inflame your throat and larynx (voice box) further.

If you are in the unfortunate situation of having lost your voice, there is plenty that you can do to help it get better, too.

Usually you’ll be able to take care of yourself during a case of laryngitis, with prescription medication only really necessary if you have a bacterial infection or in severe cases. For most people, especially when it comes to acute laryngitis, self-care is enough.

It’s really important to rest your voice – but counterintuitively you should avoid whispering, since this is a much more difficult way of speaking that your tired vocal chords really don’t need. A humidifier and plenty of fluids will keep your vocal chords moist and help them on their way to healing, and lozenges can really help out with this too.

More than anything, laryngitis is a sign that your body needs a little love. If you can, schedule a quiet and cosy day at home while you rest and recover – and certainly, try to avoid shouting or singing for the meantime (I’m looking at you, football coaches and metal singers!)

